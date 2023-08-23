'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week.
"I did get a speeding ticket," Freeland confirmed to reporters during an afternoon availability in Prince Edward Island on Wednesday.
Freeland said she was driving between Grande Prairie and Peace River when she was pulled over.
"I was driving too fast and I won't do it again."
She was fined $273 for driving 132 km/hr. In Alberta, the maximum speed limit on highways is 110 km/hr.
The deputy prime minister—who represents a downtown Toronto riding—was in her home province to meet with wildfire evacuees, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and energy sector leaders.
Freeland was asked to comment on the incident on Wednesday, which was leaked to the website "The Counter Signal" led by a former Rebel Media presenter, but subsequently confirmed by her office.
A source in Freeland's office told CTV News that the finance minister has paid the ticket in full.
Last month, Freeland faced criticism from Conservatives over her comments about not owning a car, in the context of the rising cost of gas and carbon pricing, without mentioning her access to a car and driver as a federal minister.
"A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don't actually own a car," Freeland told reporters during an event in P.E.I. in late July.
She went on to speak about her proximity to the subway, and her preference for walking or biking.
"I can live that way, but I grew up in a small town in northern Alberta, and I got my driver's license the day I turned 16," Freeland said.
