'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada
U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he believes Israel is interested in a ceasefire under the right conditions, despite a recent failed push by allies — including Canada and the United States — to secure a temporary pause in the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon.
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.
Two weeks ago, Canada, the U.S., Australia and other allies in Europe and the Middle East released a statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire, and U.S. national security officials briefed reporters that Israel had agreed to the extended pause.
But a day later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that was not the case.
Later that week, Israel took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and earlier this week, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles directly at Israel.
“I think it's impossible to disagree that Israel is not in agreement with a ceasefire, and the terms that were proposed when the president made that announcement, that does not mean that Israel is not interested in a ceasefire,” Cohen said.
“I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire,” he added. “It just has to be on the right terms.”
War is now being waged on two fronts in the Middle East: in Gaza and in Lebanon.
Media reports say Beirut was targeted this weekend with strikes in the city’s southern suburbs, considered by Israel to be a Hezbollah stronghold. In the Gaza Strip, Israel’s military is reportedly preparing for a “new phase” of the now yearlong war against Hamas, and has issued an evacuation order in the northern part of the enclave.
“For years, (U.S.) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken, and President Biden, have been warning about the tremendous risks in the Mideast. It's a tinderbox,” Cohen said, when asked about his concerns for an all-out war in the region. “And so I think anyone who would say that there's no risk of a conventional war (is) probably kidding themselves.”
“So I'm worried,” he added, but noted that “by the same token, I am cautiously optimistic that that's not the result.”
Cohen also emphasized there are “important realities” to note, namely that “it was Hamas and Hezbollah who started this,” and that “Israel must have, and does have, the absolute right to defend itself.”
The ambassador downplayed the appetite for a conventional war between Israel and Iran, following Iran’s missile attack earlier this week, and as the world waits to see how Israel retaliates.
Cohen insists that conventional war is not in anyone’s interest, saying he believes there are “some forces that, on both sides, will help to prevent an escalation to conventional ground war.”
“I think the United States' messaging has been spot on,” Cohen said. “We have no interest in a war with Iran, and I don't think Iran has any interest in a war with the United States, or quite frankly, a conventional war.”
“It's why the reaction of choice, both in April and now in October, were ballistic missiles and not troops,” he added.
Cohen in his interview also echoed Biden’s position on Israel’s expected response and what scope of that response could be endorsed and supported by the U.S. government. Biden has said the U.S. would not back a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but on Iran’s oil facilities, he signalled there are ongoing discussions.
Once it airs, you can watch Cohen’s full interview on CTV’s Question Period in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Brennan MacDonald
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Hurricane Milton has formed and could grow stronger before hitting Florida midweek
U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters have confirmed that Milton has rapidly intensified into a hurricane as it moves toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech has reached college classrooms
As a junior at George Washington University, Ty Lindia meets new students every day. But with the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war hanging over the Washington, D.C., campus, where everyone has a political opinion, each new encounter is fraught.
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Canada
-
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
World
-
A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech has reached college classrooms
As a junior at George Washington University, Ty Lindia meets new students every day. But with the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war hanging over the Washington, D.C., campus, where everyone has a political opinion, each new encounter is fraught.
-
Trump ramps up his campaign in Wisconsin, where a Republican win could knock out Democrats
Donald Trump's fourth scheduled stop in eight days in Wisconsin is a sign of his increased attention as Republicans fret about the former president's ability to match the Democrats' enthusiasm and turnout machine.
-
Lebanese worldwide fear for their homeland and loved ones as violence escalates
It was a year ago when Jomana Siddiqui visited Lebanon, where her father was born — and is now buried. She planned to return there soon; this time, she thought, she would take her two teenage daughters.
-
British leader Starmer's chief of staff quits over reports about salary
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff quit on Sunday, citing concerns that growing news reports about her role 'risked becoming a distraction to the government.'
-
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
-
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Politics
-
'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.
-
Tensions over immigration: Justin Trudeau ‘got away with it’, says Roberge
On Saturday, tensions rose again between Quebec and Ottawa at the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) political conference in Saint-Hyacinthe.
-
No talks with Bloc about bringing government down: NDP House leader
NDP House Leader Peter Julian says the Bloc Quebecois has not initiated conversations with his party to potentially bring down the minority Trudeau government, as Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has threatened.
Health
-
Rwanda will deploy Marburg vaccine under trial as death toll rises to 12
Rwandan health authorities will begin a vaccine study against the Marburg hemorrhagic fever, officials said Sunday, as the East African country tries to stop the spread of an outbreak that has killed 12 people.
-
Lost your smell during a bout of COVID? Local researchers are working to reverse that.
Bruzzese came down with COVID-19 in February 2023, and received her injection at the end of March. “Being able to recognize smells is something we take for granted, until you can’t.”
-
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Sci-Tech
-
What can a fruit fly's brain tell us about our own?
Scientists announced on Thursday a milestone in neurobiological research with the mapping of the entire brain of an adult fruit fly, a feat that may provide insight into brains across the animal kingdom, including people.
-
Dolphins 'smile' at each other when they play and to avoid misunderstanding, study finds
For humans, flashing a smile is an easy way to avoid misunderstanding. And, according to a new study, bottlenose dolphins may use a similar tactic while playing with each other.
-
Google tests verified check marks in search results
Alphabet's Google is testing showing check marks next to certain companies on its search results, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in a move aimed at helping users identify verified sources and steer clear of fake websites.
Entertainment
-
'Joker 2' stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics
'Joker: Folie a Deux' is the No. 1 movie at the box office, but it might not be destined for a happy ending.
-
Death and fashion abound in Jeanne Beker's new memoir, 'Heart on My Sleeve'
But after fashion, death is the second through line in 'Heart on My Sleeve,' which tells the TV personality's life story as reflected by the items in her wardrobe.
-
Keanu Reeves spins out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in pro auto racing debut
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which 'The Matrix' star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Business
-
opinion
opinion Tips on managing your financial stress
Financial strain can be an uncomfortable burden to bear, especially if you feel that you're doing as much as you can and are barely managing to stay afloat. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some tips for managing financial stress and digging your way out of debt.
-
Taste of home: Tiffin lunch boxes bring comfort, affordability to immigrants
Yugali Bharote starts her day in the kitchen, preparing lunch boxes for her sons bound for school – but she doesn’t stop there. She then prepares almost a dozen lunch boxes for customers who have subscribed to her homemade meals.
-
Dubai's Emirates airline bans pagers, walkie-talkies after device attacks in Lebanon
Dubai's Emirates airline has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its planes, following last month's attacks on such devices carried by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Lifestyle
-
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
-
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
-
Here's the latest Vancouver restaurant to earn a Michelin star
A five-seat sushi counter located inside another restaurant is the latest Vancouver eatery to receive a Michelin star.
Sports
-
Vanderbilt takes down AP poll No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in one of college football's greatest upsets
Vanderbilt takes down AP poll No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory.
-
‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
-
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi draws a crowd for arrival at Toronto's BMO Field
Argentine star Lionel Messi was on the bench to start Inter Miami CF's game in Toronto on Saturday.
Autos
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
-
A 5th recall for Tesla Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview display
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
-
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Local Spotlight
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
'Very special to be home': Chantal Kreviazuk to play anniversary concert in Winnipeg
Chantal Kreviazuk is set to return to Winnipeg to mark a major milestone in her illustrious musical career.
'Too good to be true': Guy Maddin on whirlwind release of apocalyptic comedy starring Cate Blanchett
From the beaches of Cannes to the bustling streets of New York City, a new film by a trio of Manitoba directors has toured the international film festival circuit to much pomp and circumstance.
Husband and wife on road trip of a lifetime stop in Sask. for winter
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
Unknown Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is dead after the driver of a pickup truck hit a bench where two people were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
-
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Toronto
-
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including archbishop of Toronto
The Archbishop of Toronto is among 21 new cardinals Pope Francis named Sunday and the lone new cardinal from North America.
-
TTC completes some construction, increases service
There will be more subway service, bus routes and streetcar stops in Toronto, as the TTC has completed construction and increased its service.
-
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Oshawa townhouse
Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out inside an Oshawa townhouse Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
1 man hospitalized following serious collision on Deerfoot Trail
An investigation is underway after a collision that took place on Deerfoot Trail early Saturday evening.
-
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
-
Nanton RCMP on scene at serious single vehicle collision
Nanton RCMP are on scene Sunday morning at a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 533 and Range Road 118.
Ottawa
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
-
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
-
Annual RBC Race for the Kids raises $830K for CHEO
The annual RBC Race for Kids raised $830,000 in support of a historic redevelopment for eastern Ontario's largest children's hospital.
Montreal
-
'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Firefighters awarded medals for 'heroism' in saving lives during 2023 Old Montreal fire
Five Montreal firefighters were formally recognized Sunday for their heroic efforts to save people's lives during the major fire in Old Montreal last year that killed seven people.
Edmonton
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
Atlantic
-
Missing 61-year-old, New Brunswick woman
RCMP in Sussex, N.B., are asking the public for help locating a missing 61-year-old woman from Wards Creek, N.B.
-
Quinpool, Armdale Rotary area residents asked to reduce water usage Sunday
A broken wastewater pipe has prompted Halifax Water to ask Quinpool area residents to reduce water usage while crews make repairs Sunday.
-
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in World War 2
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
Winnipeg
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Homelessness on the rise as encampments spread to Steinbach
Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
-
Wind gusts around 100 km/h hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning was issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Northern Ontario
-
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
London
-
Provincial funding for LHSC hopes to clear up ICU beds
Permanent funding provided to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and other hubs hopes to improve quality of life for patients on ventilators.
-
Knights struggle early, but huge reinforcements possibly coming
The London Knights continue to get players back from NHL training camps but while the roster takes shape, wins have been tough to come by in the early season.
-
Hurricane Milton has formed and could grow stronger before hitting Florida midweek
U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters have confirmed that Milton has rapidly intensified into a hurricane as it moves toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Barrie
-
Search ends for missing Orillia man
OPP were seeking assistance in their search for a 30-year-old man in Orillia, who has since been located safely.
-
Breast cancer run raises hundreds of thousands
The first Sunday of October was also the first Sunday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which meant hundreds wore pink and attended the CIBC 'Run for the Cure' event in Barrie.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Windsor
-
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow
This morning just before 7:00 a.m., OPP responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
-
Lancers lose for first time on gridiron this season
The Windsor Lancers dropped their first OUA football game of the season 45-40 Saturday in Guelph.
-
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Lethbridge
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
-
Lethbridge police seize fentanyl, weapons, stolen vehicle in downtown enforcement project
Lethbridge police executed dozens of warrants and laid numerous charges in another targeted enforcement project in the downtown area.
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Pair arrested, $52K in drugs seized in Attawapiskat First Nation raid
A drug raid on a home on the Far North Attawapiskat First Nation last week resulted in two local residents being charged and more than $50,000 in suspected narcotics, including methamphetamine, being seized.
-
Amid the Sault’s family doctor shortage, 8 Group Health Centre MDs receive awards, thanks from the community
The Ontario College of Family Physicians has presented awards to 750 doctors based on comments from patients, including eight physicians who are part of the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Two teens charged with setting July fire in northwestern Ont. that did $500K in damage
Two teens, ages 14 and 19, have been charged with arson in connection with a July 14 fire in Cat Lake First Nation that destroyed $500,000 in construction materials.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.