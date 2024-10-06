'I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire': U.S. ambassador to Canada

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he believes Israel is interested in a ceasefire under the right conditions, despite a recent failed push by allies — including Canada and the United States — to secure a temporary pause in the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon.

In an interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, airing Sunday, Cohen said that despite the failed attempt at a pause, he still believes a ceasefire is possible.

Two weeks ago, Canada, the U.S., Australia and other allies in Europe and the Middle East released a statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire, and U.S. national security officials briefed reporters that Israel had agreed to the extended pause.

But a day later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that was not the case.

Later that week, Israel took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and earlier this week, Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles directly at Israel.

“I think it's impossible to disagree that Israel is not in agreement with a ceasefire, and the terms that were proposed when the president made that announcement, that does not mean that Israel is not interested in a ceasefire,” Cohen said.

“I think Israel is interested in a ceasefire,” he added. “It just has to be on the right terms.”

War is now being waged on two fronts in the Middle East: in Gaza and in Lebanon.

Media reports say Beirut was targeted this weekend with strikes in the city’s southern suburbs, considered by Israel to be a Hezbollah stronghold. In the Gaza Strip, Israel’s military is reportedly preparing for a “new phase” of the now yearlong war against Hamas, and has issued an evacuation order in the northern part of the enclave.

“For years, (U.S.) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken, and President Biden, have been warning about the tremendous risks in the Mideast. It's a tinderbox,” Cohen said, when asked about his concerns for an all-out war in the region. “And so I think anyone who would say that there's no risk of a conventional war (is) probably kidding themselves.”

“So I'm worried,” he added, but noted that “by the same token, I am cautiously optimistic that that's not the result.”

Cohen also emphasized there are “important realities” to note, namely that “it was Hamas and Hezbollah who started this,” and that “Israel must have, and does have, the absolute right to defend itself.”

The ambassador downplayed the appetite for a conventional war between Israel and Iran, following Iran’s missile attack earlier this week, and as the world waits to see how Israel retaliates.

Cohen insists that conventional war is not in anyone’s interest, saying he believes there are “some forces that, on both sides, will help to prevent an escalation to conventional ground war.”

“I think the United States' messaging has been spot on,” Cohen said. “We have no interest in a war with Iran, and I don't think Iran has any interest in a war with the United States, or quite frankly, a conventional war.”

“It's why the reaction of choice, both in April and now in October, were ballistic missiles and not troops,” he added.

Cohen in his interview also echoed Biden’s position on Israel’s expected response and what scope of that response could be endorsed and supported by the U.S. government. Biden has said the U.S. would not back a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but on Iran’s oil facilities, he signalled there are ongoing discussions.

With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Brennan MacDonald