'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.

Today was the Bloc-imposed deadline on the Liberals to help pass a pair of bills in exchange for their continued support on confidence votes.

With neither bill much closer to becoming law than five weeks ago – when the Bloc issued the ultimatum in order to avoid an election "before Christmas" – Blanchet has announced he's making good on his threat.

The Bloc has now sent a letter to the House leaders for the Conservatives and New Democrats, starting the conversation.

"This is what we said we would do, and this is what we're doing," Blanchet said in French, adding that he believes the government is at risk of falling.

Reacting to losing a key parliamentary dance partner, Trudeau said that he’s had good conversations with Blanchet in recent weeks, and that the Liberals will continue to look for ways to help Canadians and work "constructively" with other parties.

What Blanchet wanted

In the Bloc’s letter starting the conversation with their counterparts, Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien writes that from now on, the caucus that holds third-party status in the House of Commons will support motions of non-confidence and will vote against the government, so long as any motion on the table aligns with Quebec’s interests.

This language echoes what Blanchet said during a press conference Tuesday, indicating that if the Liberals come to the table with something that meets their demands, or that benefits Quebecers, they could still offer support.

"But we are not negotiating anything as we speak. We are negotiating with opposition parties," he said.

The Bloc wanted a royal recommendation to allow private member's Bill C-319 – proposing a 10 per cent increase to Old Age Security (OAS) payouts for seniors ages 65 to 74 – to be approved to spend public funds.

And, for Bill C-282 seeking protections for dairy, poultry and egg producers in future trade talks, to be passed expeditiously.

The Liberals unequivocally rejected the seniors' benefits boost as bad precedent and bad policy, though they do support the supply management bill, but were unable to convince the upper chamber to speed up its study.

With the Liberals failing to meet these demands, Blanchet said his party is in a position to vote on a non-confidence motion at the earliest opportunity and go to an election where Canadians and Quebecers can decide on a new Parliament.

"I'm ready for an election," Blanchet said. "Not only are we ready, but we might be expecting that with enthusiasm. I do not believe that Quebecers want elections so much, but I do believe that they will understand that this is where we are now."

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland later told reporters that the Liberals are "of course" ready for an election if one was to be called.

What happens now?

While the election posturing ramps up, inside the House of Commons the Liberals are now facing down an even more unstable dynamic.

Government House Leader Karina Gould said Tuesday there's "always a way to go forward." After calling the Bloc's deadline "artificial," Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that the Liberals intend to keep talking to other parties about finding areas of common ground to keep this minority Parliament alive.

"The lines of communication are open and will keep being open," Duclos said.

Trudeau's government has survived two Conservative-led non-confidence votes so far this fall, with both the Bloc and NDP rejecting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempts to force an early election.

There are more expected. However, for the government to fall, a few political developments would need to fall into place.

The current Conservative-led privilege standoff in the House of Commons would need to end, and the Liberals would also have to lose NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's support.

Singh made it clear last week his party won't be using its only opposition day of the fall sitting – when it comes – to advance a motion of non-confidence, focusing rather on the issue of abortion access.

Yesterday, Poilievre pushed Blanchet to help him send Canadians to the polls, while accusing the separatist leader of delivering "nothing" for Quebecers.

Responding today, Blanchet said Poilievre needs to realize that to topple the government, their filibuster needs to end so that other matters, such as a motion of non-confidence, can be advanced.

"Despite the impoliteness and comments of Poilievre, he needs us. And he could start by saying please," Blanchet said. "But we won't be doing anything that's in favour of Conservatives, but in favour of Quebecers. And toppling the government is in favour of Quebecers."

With files from CTV News' Mike Le Couteur

This is a developing story, check back for updates.