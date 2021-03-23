OTTAWA -- Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is brushing off the idea that a vote by the party's grassroots on climate change should colour Canadians' opinion of his party.

O'Toole says he's the leader, and he and his caucus agree they need to take action to address climate change.

Over the weekend, delegates to the Conservatives' policy convention voted against a resolution that would have included the line "climate change is real" in the party's official policy document.

The Liberals swiftly jumped upon the vote results to attack the Conservatives as climate change deniers.

In a news conference today, O'Toole said his party will present its plan to tackle climate change -- without a federal carbon tax -- before the next election.

He says a partnership with the provinces and large emitters is what's needed to curb emissions, not a tax on everyday Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.