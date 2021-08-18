OTTAWA -- Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself “vigorously” after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.

Appearing outside a Gatineau courthouse on Wednesday, Fortin said he heard about the arrest warrant on Monday by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) and will now pursue two avenues of legal recourse.

“I am reluctantly, and at my own expense, forced to pursue two forms of legal redress. The first, to vigorously defend myself against the charge laid today in criminal court and second, ask the federal court to consider the lack of due process afforded to me throughout this whole ordeal,” said Fortin.

Fortin has denied any wrongdoing regarding the charge that’s in relation to an allegation that dates back to 1989 when he was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

Fortin was the face of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout until mid-May when he was removed when the investigation came to light. He was let go on May 14, five days before the CFNIS referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service to determine whether criminal charges should be laid.

Fortin and his legal team have pushed back against his dismissal and the allegation against him. They allege that removing him from his post as leading Canada's COVID-19 rollout was unreasonable, lacked procedural fairness and involved improper political interference in the military chain of command by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“As the acting chief of defence staff told me, confirmed in his personal notes, the decision to remove me was a result of political calculus,” he said. “I just want to get back to work.”

More to come… with files from CTV News’ Brooke Taylor.