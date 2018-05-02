Politicians of all stripes put partisanship aside to express their grief over the loss of Conservative MP Gord Brown, who died suddenly in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday at the age of 57.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Brown a “great guy,” who was “particularly good at transcending the partisanship here, and really emphasizing the service, not just to our constituents but to all Canadians.” 

Conservative MP Tony Clement, who knew Brown for many years, told reporters through tears that Brown was “an excellent parliamentarian” who took his job seriously.

“It’s just another lesson about this job,” Clement added. “I’m not trying to be morbid but it’s a deathtrap for people sometimes. It takes years off your life. I know we do it willingly but sometimes the price is very high.”

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Twitter that he and his wife Laureen were “shocked and heartbroken” to learn of the loss.

“Collegial and always smiling, Gord's absence leaves us all with a tremendous void,” Harper wrote.

In a statement on Facebook, Conservative MP Guy Lauzon said that he was saddened to learn of the passing of his “good friend.”

“He was a wonderful representative for his riding, a great friend and a great father and husband. He will be truly missed,” wrote Lauzon, who represents Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry.

Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt shared a photo of herself with Brown and the words, “I just can’t stop crying.”

Scott Reid, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark--Frontenac--Kingston, called Brown a “really, really good guy.”

Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre said he was distraught to lose his “buddy.”

Many Liberal MPs also expressed sadness and shared kind words about Brown.

Orleans MP Andrew Leslie called him “an exemplary parliamentarian, a fantastic father, a devoted husband, a proud Conservative, and a good friend.”

Defence Minister Harijit Sajjan said Brown will be “sorely missed.”

Ruby Sahota, MP for Brampton North, called it a “hard day” and shared a photo of a makeshift memorial in the opposition benches.

Science Minister Kirsty Duncan said she was profoundly saddened.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Brown represented his constituency with “pride, courage and integrity.”

Don Davies, the NDP member from Vancouver—Kingsway, called Brown “a fine parliamentarian who carried himself with kindness and grace.”

Charlie Angus, the NDP MP from Timmins--James Bay said on Twitter that Brown was “greatly respected by all parties,” and that he found him to be “a decent, fair and dedicated MP.”

Guy Caron, who represents Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques for the New Democrats, called it “very tough news.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May called Brown “a terrific guy and a friend,” and offered “deepest condolences to his family.”