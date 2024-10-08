'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether there's room for Blue Liberals like him
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, "but a decidedly blue one," says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
"I hope so," Garneau told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos, when asked exactly that. "I hope that the Liberal party will continue to listen to a variety of people who are perhaps a little bit of the right of the centre and a little bit left of the centre."
"That's been, traditionally, the success, historically, of the Liberal party, the so-called wide tent, because we've made room for people with slightly different opinions, sort of clustered around the centre," he said, in an interview that aired Monday. "So I hope that that will continue to be the case."
In his new memoir, "A Most Extraordinary Ride: Space, Politics, and the Pursuit of a Canadian Dream," Garneau writes that he believes governments should provide a social safety net for "those less able to make it on their own," but also "keep deficits under control."
Garneau — a former naval officer and astronaut, and the first Canadian to go into space — was elected as a Liberal MP in 2008, later unsuccessfully ran for the party's leadership in 2013 and went on to serve in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet for six years.
He led the transport portfolio for five of those years, before taking over foreign affairs for the first nine months of 2021. After the 2021 election, Trudeau booted Garneau out of cabinet entirely.
Garneau announced his resignation from his seat and retirement from politics in 2023.
On foreign affairs, Garneau writes that the portfolio's high turnover rate — he was the fourth person in the job in five years — "definitely bothered (him) … suggesting that the prime minister did not view it seriously enough, perhaps because he felt he was really in charge of it."
When asked twice by Kapelos whether, taking those statements and factors into consideration, he ended up landing on a conclusion about whether Trudeau takes foreign affairs seriously, Garneau wouldn't say.
He initially answered that he's happy to see his successor, current Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, has been in the post for three years, adding anyone in the role needs time to develop relationships with their counterparts in other countries.
But when pressed again on whether Trudeau takes the issue seriously, Garneau said he was "not going to answer that question."
"Because, you know, I've been removed from that portfolio for three years, and I'm retired," he said. "I'm simply saying that international affairs — although Canadians are generally more focused on domestic issues, such as the cost of living and things like that — they do care about Canada's place in the world, and they like to think that we have a voice that is listened to in the world."
"And I have already told you where I think we need to do a little bit of work," he added. "And I hope that that's good advice. I hope it is."
More broadly, Garneau observes in the book that "Canada's standing in the world has slipped," that "we are losing credibility" and that "pronouncements are not always matched by a capacity to act."
Garneau in his interview also discussed his perspective on the current conflict in the Middle East, calling a two-state solution "the only viable one," and elaborated on Canada's role on the world stage, after writing in his book that "the notion that Canada punches beyond its weight hasn't been credible for a long time."
He also discussed Canada's still-unmet NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence, and his concerns over military resources and readiness.
You can watch Garneau's full interview on CTV's Power Play in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Canada
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Vancouver Police probe Oct. 7 rally where 'death to Canada' cry went up
Vancouver police say they are conducting an investigation into a pro-Palestinian protest where they say speakers expressed "solidarity with terrorist groups."
-
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
'I feel my life is nothing here': Palestinian-Canadian woman struggles as family remains trapped in Gaza war
As the war in Gaza escalates, Nabila Manna watches from her home with feelings of fear and helplessness. Her mother, siblings, and extended family are all in Gaza.
World
-
Dominican Republic starts mass deportations of Haitians and expels nearly 11,000 in a week
The Dominican Republic said Tuesday it has deported or repatriated nearly 11,000 Haitians in the past week, fulfilling a pledge to do so weekly as neighboring Haiti scrambles to handle the influx while besieged by gang violence and poverty.
-
The hunt for gasoline is adding to Floridians' anxiety as Milton nears
Florida gas stations struggled to keep up with demand Tuesday as long lines and empty pumps compounded the stress for residents planning to hunker down or flee as Hurricane Milton approached the state's western coast.
-
FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in the U.S.
The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday.
-
Woodward book reveals Trump's calls with Putin and Biden's private remarks on Obama and Netanyahu
Donald Trump has had as many as seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving office and secretly sent the Russian president COVID-19 test machines during the height of the pandemic, Bob Woodward reported in his new book, 'War.'
-
A former aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams is charged with destroying evidence as top deputy quits
A former New York City official was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in a federal investigation that led to Mayor Eric Adams’ bribery indictment. The arrest came amid yet more high-profile departures from Adams' administration as federal prosecutors delve deeper into allegations that the mayor was involved in a coverup.
-
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
Politics
-
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
-
'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether there's room for Blue Liberals like him
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, 'but a decidedly blue one,' says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
-
Poilievre barred from speaking in House Tuesday unless he withdraws remark about Joly
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is not allowed to speak in the House of Commons today as his public feud with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly spilled into a second day.
Health
-
4 people in Ontario sickened with listeriosis amid beef tongue recall: ministry
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
-
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
-
Report suggests decrease in condom use among Canadian youth, lack of safe-sex education
A new report that looks at the sex lives of Canadian youth suggests more needs to be done to encourage safe sex, including reversing a decrease in condom use.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands
The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorized the restoration of social media platform X´s service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.
-
University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics
Geoffrey Hinton, the British Canadian computer scientist whose machine learning discoveries have proved so profound he's known as the 'godfather of AI,' has won the Nobel Prize in physics.
-
Ocean research device victim of great white shark attack off Nova Scotia shore
A device used by researchers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada appears to have been the victim of an attack by a great white shark 300 metres under water off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Entertainment
-
Jenna Fischer reveals she's 'cancer free' after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year
Jenna Fischer is highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by sharing that she is now 'cancer free' after she was diagnosed with the disease in October 2023.
-
Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley alleges abuse by former manager and Treble Charger member
Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley alleges in his new memoir that he was pressured into a secret sexual relationship with his former manager, Treble Charger frontman Greig Nori.
-
Chris Pine is now a children's book author
The "Star Trek" star, Chris Pine, has a new children's book out, titled "When Digz the Dog Met Zurl the Squirrel: A Short Tale About a Short Tail."
Business
-
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
Panera Bread reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of former Penn student
Panera Bread reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit involving former Penn student, Sarah Katz.
-
Statistics Canada reports $1.1B merchandise trade deficit for August
Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $1.1 billion in August as lower oil prices weighed on exports.
Lifestyle
-
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
'Perfect timing': Winnipegger wins a cool $1M in Lotto Max draw
A Winnipeg baker is hanging up his apron permanently because he won the lottery.
Sports
-
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
-
Hurricane Milton forces Bucs and Lightning to leave Florida early and other teams to alter games
The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week.
-
RJ Barrett out for rest of Raptors pre-season with sprained right shoulder
RJ Barrett will miss the rest of the Toronto Raptors' pre-season with an injury.
Autos
-
Mercedes-Benz incubator program coming to Windsor
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
-
A 5th recall for Tesla Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview display
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
Local Spotlight
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
'It’s unbelievable': N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Manitobans are in cleanup mode after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province this weekend.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch the B.C. leaders' debate live here
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties are facing off for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
-
UBC researchers: Distracted pedestrians more at-risk on roads
UBC researchers are using artificial intelligence to determine the dangers of busy roads for pedestrians.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Calgary
-
Police believe fire that led to explosion in N.E. Calgary was set intentionally
A fire that led to an explosion in a northeast Calgary townhome over the weekend is believed to have been set intentionally, according to police.
-
GRAPHIC VIDEO
GRAPHIC VIDEO Security video shows suspect firing into vehicle in Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired by a suspect into a truck in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary officer's use of force deemed 'appropriate' in August police-involved shooting: ASIRT
A Calgary officer's use of force in an August police-involved shooting has been deemed appropriate following an investigation.
Ottawa
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Issues with train brakes, CCTV cameras identified in first day of Trillium Line trial testing
OC Transpo officials are satisfied with the start of a critical testing period required before opening Ottawa's new north-south train, despite some technical issues being identified on three trains on Monday.
-
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Montreal
-
Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him
A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.
-
-
Man killed in bus collision in Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP
A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Alberta premier's key strategist on addiction recovery to exit role
One of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s key advisers and the driving force behind the province’s recovery-focused addiction treatment policy is leaving the job.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
NDP reveals under-staffing at Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
A memo from the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) has painted a picture of healthcare workers on the brink – with under-staffing and burnout directly impacting quality of patient care within the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA).
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Saskatoon
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
London
-
London police chief presents statistics: Despite progress, more time is needed to do better
Speaking in front of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong gave an update on policing Tuesday.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
Barrie
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Windsor
-
Toronto couple pleads guilty to involvement in $13M drug investigation that started in Windsor
A Toronto couple pleaded guilty to involvement in a $13-million drug investigation that started in Windsor.
-
Windsor police investigating two Windsor school break-ins
The Windsor Police Service is investigating two break-ins that took place at schools in the city last week.
-
'The onus is on the City of Windsor': Loosened HAZMAT restrictions require city to step up
The busiest international crossing in North America is about to get busier — and it’s put the City of Windsor in a position to prepare for potential worst-case scenarios.
Vancouver Island
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Free website alerts BC Ferries passengers when spots open up on full sailings
Over the summer, Victoria software engineer Vedran Budimcic watched his wife spend a week trying to get a coveted BC Ferries reservation, refreshing the website hundreds of times a day hoping for a cancellation on sold out sailings.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.