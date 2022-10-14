'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests took place on Oct. 14.
The day's hearings focused on the lived and largely traumatic experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors whose wards were occupied by protesters and transport trucks last winter. After providing their initial testimony, witnesses were then cross-examined.
Here are some key quotes from the witnesses who appeared.
DOWNTOWN OTTAWA RESIDENTS
"The impact on my physical well-being is quite extensive. I, certainly during the experience, had difficulty sleeping. I had an effect on my lungs and my throat because of the fumes and other smells. And I also have long-term effects… Loss of hearing, loss of balance, some vertigo, triggered by the sound of any horn now… and a physical trigger when I get a smell of gas… I had also had a phantom horn blowing as an experience for a number of weeks after… I felt trapped and helpless," testified legally-blind downtown Ottawa resident Victoria De La Ronde.
"It was unpleasant to say the least to exit my home… And when I did, oftentimes I was harassed for wearing a mask… And I think what was one of the worst things was whenever I chose not to engage with the individuals that were occupying my neighborhood, they would blast their horns at me with a smile on their faces. And then they would cheer in unison and almost take joy in my flinching, in my recoiling from the noise that I had been essentially experiencing nonstop for the entire duration of the events that occurred… The snow was often colored yellow or brown due to the public urination and defecation that took place gratuitously… I just remember feeling like it was such a surreal sight… And that feeling of chaos and rule-breaking and law-breaking gradually increased as things progressed," said downtown Ottawa resident Zexi Li, who is a lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against convoy organizers.
BUSINESS ASSOCIATION ADVOCATES
"In the beginning it was, you know, they were selling a lot of stuff, they were selling gas tanks and they were selling rope and you know, all the type of things that I think you would buy if you're camping out… Protesters had been putting up posters throughout the store that looked like public health posters, but saying things like 'masks are stupid' or 'masks aren't needed'… The most terrifying call I had was on the last, the third weekend, where the manager was talking to me and he said: 'You know, Natalie, I don't know if this is something but I feel like I should tell you, we sold out of knives and bear spray this weekend.' And that is something that I reported immediately," said Nathalie Carrier, the executive director of ZAC Quartier Vanier Business Improvement Association, sharing anecdotes from her conversations with staff at a Canadian Tire located near the Coventry Road encampment that became a main gathering zone for truckers east of downtown.
"Being on Sparks Street for almost a decade now, I've witnessed thousands activations on Parliament Hill. I mean, you could put 15,000 people on that hill, and you wouldn't even have a clue if you're a block away. The difference was we had… blocking roads and access to businesses, and terrorizing residents with you know, first horns and then just the revving of engines and you know, silly little mischievous type stuff… We can talk about decibels and things like that and the occasional air horn but if you ever just sit there listening and feeling the rumble of a dozen diesel engines, it's a different feeling. It can roll through your body in a way that's unsettling. And again for our area to be subjected to that, was awful," Kevin McHale, the executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Association, told reporters in a scrum following his testimony.
CITY COUNCILLORS
"There was fear. Certainly people that first weekend who were reporting back to me and calling me and emailing me were fearful, but they were braced for it. And, you know, had been told that it would end on Monday and waited for that. So after Monday, when it didn't end, it just became in the words of people who were calling me and talking to me, they felt that they were under a great deal of threat. Seniors reporting that they had trouble going out, they felt threatened when they went into a grocery store, residents not being able to leave their apartments. I had to help one couple leave the downtown with a police escort on the first weekend. There was a pride flag in their window, their apartment was targeted, somebody had defecated on the back step. And then later that night, a pickup truck with angry people in it came back and were harassing and yelling at them… It was, you know, a general sense of fear, terror, and dismay that they felt abandoned by their city and by their police," said Ottawa City Councilor and mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney, who represents Somerset Ward, which encompasses most of the Centretown neighbourhood and the area around Parliament Hill.
"There were a number of incidents where bus detours had to be conducted and we had communications with residents who, for example, waited for a Para Transpo—Para Transpo is the accessible bus of Ottawa—couldn't get to their cancer treatment, because the bus couldn't get there and they were not mobile… We were getting a lot of complaints from business operators and residents in the area of the smells, and the intoxication of that those smells… The compounding effect of noise, smells, the physical presence, the inability for folks to in some areas walk on the sidewalk, walk safely at a crosswalk," said Ottawa City Councilor Mathieu Fleury, who represents the Rideau-Vanier Ward, which includes parts of the protest zone and is where the Rideau Centre is located, which was shuttered for an extended period of time due to the convoy.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears about life in Ottawa convoy protest
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves. Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Supreme Court of Canada reinstates Calgary man's first-degree murder conviction
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a first-degree murder conviction for a Calgary man, ruling he was not unfairly denied his right to silence when he initially talked with police.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
-
Ontario city 'regrets' exposing hundreds of voter identities in email privacy breach
An Ontario city says it "regrets" exposing the names and email addresses of hundreds of registered voters in a privacy breach Thursday.
World
-
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.
-
North Korea fires missile and artillery shells, inflaming tensions
North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support
Three Swedish centre-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration.
-
Dozens of workers trapped after blast in Turkish coal mine
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday has trapped dozens of miners, an official said. At least 14 workers were rescued or were able to exit the workings themselves.
-
Parkland prosecutors ask for an investigation after a juror says she was threatened by 'a fellow juror' during deliberations
Prosecutors in the Parkland school massacre case are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said she felt threatened by another juror during deliberations over Nikolas Cruz's punishment for the 2018 South Florida killings, a court filing reads.
-
Ukrainian city of Izium left devastated by Russian occupation
Weeks after Ukraine drove Russian occupation forces from Izium, much of the city remains badly damaged and residents are struggling to survive.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
No timeline for hiring Iran sanctions staff, federal minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to help enforce fresh sanctions.
Health
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
-
COVID-19 fatalities have more than doubled in a year; but expert says Omicron deaths may be even higher
While statistics show COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled in a year, an infectious disease expert tells CTVNews.ca the true magnitude of excess mortality is hidden by uneven and insufficient reporting on fatalities across provinces.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Astronauts set to return home from the International Space Station today
Four astronauts are expected to board their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and return home from the International Space Station on Friday, bringing an end to their nearly six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Business
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.
-
U.K. PM Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.