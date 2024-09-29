'I am a Quebecer': Governor General hits back at criticism of her French language skills
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon insists her lack of French language proficiency does not hinder her ability to represent Canadians, after several Quebec politicians this week criticized her for not yet being fluent in the language, three years after her appointment.
"We're all human," Simon told CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday. "I think we all have sensitivities when you get a personal attack, when without knowing really what the reality is."
"So, yeah, it can be hurtful," she added. "It's not going to stop me from doing my job, though."
Simon faced criticism from some Quebec politicians this week, after a planned visit to Quebec City and Lévis, Que., during which there were media reports she did not speak French during her tour in the region.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was also asked about it this week, saying during a press conference the "big boss of everything that is Canada" should not need an "interpreter to tour Quebec," and adding it's "astonishing."
He extended his criticism, however, to the monarchy more broadly, calling the institution "archaic" and saying it should be abolished.
Simon, however, said she was not asked whether she speaks French prior to reporting that she couldn't.
"I have been taking lessons for three years, and I can carry on a conversation in French," she said. "It may be short, but I can do it, and I know I've made a lot of progress."
Simon made history in 2021 as the first Indigenous Governor General. She is fluent in both Inuktitut and English.
Simon said her French language skills do not hinder her ability to represent Quebecers to the monarchy, or vice versa.
"I'm a Canadian, I'm a Quebecer, I'm Indigenous, and I have worked on identity, culture and language all my career," she said. "And it's very hard to just pick the language as something that's so important that you forget about all the other elements as to why you're doing your job, and why you were appointed to be that person."
Simon said identity, culture and language all need to be considered together, not "one piece at a time."
When asked whether the criticism feels misplaced because of that, Simon said, "Yes, I do."
And when asked whether the incident will prevent her from making future visits to Quebec, Simon answered with an unequivocal "no."
"I'm a Quebecer,” she said. "I come from Nunavik, and it will always be my home."
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Israel says it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike
The Israeli military said Sunday that it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate.
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
At least 64 dead after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast
Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and knocked out power to millions of people.
Cities are using sheep to graze in urban landscapes and people love it
Along the Cumberland River just north of downtown Nashville, Tenn., tourists on party pontoons float past the recognizable skyline, but they also can see something a little less expected: hundreds of sheep nibbling on the grass along the riverbank.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Police seek info after man fatally stabbed in north Scarborough
Toronto police are urging anyone with information, including video footage, to contact them after a man was fatally stabbed in north Scarborough on Saturday evening.
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
OPP warns about new 'violent extortion message' sent via email
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
Sault Pride display vandalized again
The Pride crosswalk in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been hit by vandalism for the second time in less than three months.
Goat found wandering streets of East Vancouver, apprehended by police
Vancouver police officers took a goat into custody Friday night.
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate.
-
She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
Riding in a black SUV with tinted windows, lawyer Mariel Colon rolls up to the gates of a remote mansion, strolling past a security guard side-by-side with Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzman.
-
Footage of JFK's motorcade racing to the hospital after he was shot sells for US$137,500 at auction
Newly emerged film footage of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway toward a hospital after he was fatally wounded sold at auction Saturday for US$137,500.
-
Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against 'trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,' delivering a UN General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
-
U.S. airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated with extremist groups
In Syria, 37 militants affiliated to the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday.
-
Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics
For months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a former cop — refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration. Not anymore.
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
-
Canada announces $10 million for humanitarian assistance in Lebanon
Canada is contributing $10 million for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
It was supposed to be a brief work trip to Uganda. Now he owes a hospital $30K
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
-
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
Canadian innovators, tech leaders gather in Ottawa: GCXpo 2024
Canadian innovators and technical leaders gathered in Ottawa Thursday to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technology.
-
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
-
Scientists discover hidden ancient forest on treeless island
Trees haven't grown on the Falkland Islands for thousands of years. But tree trunks and branches preserved in peat suggest the islands were once home to a forest.
Moo Deng now has her own crypto, because of course she does
Given the sudden popularity of Moo Deng, the Thai national treasure whose name roughly translates as 'bouncy pork,' it was only a matter of time before someone turned her into a digital asset.
-
McLachlan, Cochrane reflect on creative struggle at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
As Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and members of Blue Rodeo were ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on Saturday, each took a moment to recognize that writing great music usually comes with incredible struggle.
-
Maya Rudolph as Harris and Dana Carvey as Biden open the 50th season of 'Saturday Night Live'
'Saturday Night Live' began its 50th season with a parade of former co-stars, including Maya Rudolph as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Andy Samberg as her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as U.S. President Joe Biden.
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
-
How Indigenous relations specialists are bringing reconciliation to the workplace
When Annie Korver sits down with a new corporate or small business client, she encourages them to focus first on the 'truth' part of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
United States takes 11-7 lead over International team at Presidents Cup over long day
On an eventful Saturday at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. took an 11-7 lead over an International team that saw big performances from the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler.
-
Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.
-
Internationals storm back at Presidents Cup to tie elite golf tournament 5-5
The Internationals stormed back with a 5-0 second-round shutout to tie the United States 5-5 in the overall score at the elite biennial men's golf tournament.
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
Toyota Motors, Mazda issue recalls for Canadian vehicles
More than 12,000 vehicles in Canada are included in two separate recalls by Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda.
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Man arrested after suspicious death in Vancouver Island First Nation: RCMP
A man was found dead in a home in the Ditidaht First Nation on Vancouver Island Saturday morning, prompting local council to ask residents to shelter in place.
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
Vancouver man pays $337K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man has paid $337,500 to the B.C. Securities Commission as part of an insider trading settlement, the financial regulator announced Friday.
One injured in Moss Park stabbing: Toronto police
One person was injured in a stabbing at Moss Park early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Police seek info after man fatally stabbed in north Scarborough
Toronto police are urging anyone with information, including video footage, to contact them after a man was fatally stabbed in north Scarborough on Saturday evening.
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
-
'We need to take a closer look': Alberta's premier speaks on Indigenous deaths in police custody
Alberta's premier spoke to calls for an outside, independent investigation into the death of Jon Wells during an incident involving Calgary police last week.
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
Sun, warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Sunday
Warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa until the end of the long weekend.
-
uOttawa unveils Indigenous Medical Garden on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A garden showcasing Indigenous knowledge, and medical practices will be unveiled Monday on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa).
-
Ottawa driver charged after cyclist killed in collision
The victim has been identified as Chanel Charette, 33.
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Montreal rally honours Joyce Echaquan on 4th anniversary of her death
A commemorative rally marking the fourth anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death will take place in Ville-Marie on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montreal's Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth
Members of Montreal’s Maghrebi community are gathering in a city park this afternoon to sound the alarm about what they call the “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
Murder charge laid in death 2023 killing of Wyatt Omeasoo: RCMP
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 25-year-old Wyatt Omeasoo in 2023.
-
1 in hospital after stolen motorcycle hits pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
A person is in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle in Grande Prairie early Saturday morning.
-
Alberta policing plan gets mixed reviews from municipal leaders
Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service.
Residents affected by 2023 Halifax-area wildfire receive trees
Communities that suffered total losses in Hammonds Plains, N.S., and Upper Tantallon, N.S., in the 2023 wildfire received a donation of trees from Northern Pulp on Saturday.
-
Face the pain: Saint John, N.B., fighter competing for contract in UFC
Saint John, N.B., fighter Christien Savoie is competing for a potential UFC contract in Las Vegas in October.
-
Man, 51, charged following disturbance in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.
The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know
As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.
-
'We come together': Hundreds honour fallen Winnipeg firefighters
Hundreds gathered in Winnipeg’s Memorial Park Saturday afternoon in a solemn ceremony honouring the lives of fallen firefighters.
-
Nuit Blanche Winnipeg celebrates 14th year with new displays, transportation
A beloved annual celebration of arts and culture returns to city streets Saturday night.
Residents gather for annual Scarecrow Festival in Lumsden, Sask.
The Town of Lumsden held their ninth annual Scarecrow festival Saturday.
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
RCMP investigating suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP says the man who sustained injuries from a serious assault earlier this month has died in hospital.
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
One dead in two-vehicle collision near Thamesford
On Saturday evening just before 8:00 p.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 17th Line and 19th Line.
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Motorcyclist dies in Muskoka crash
Huntsville OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.
-
One injured in Midland fire
Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.
-
Car crashes into Barrie home
Two drivers were charged after a vehicle struck a house in northern Barrie Friday evening.
Showers rolling through the region as we catch aftereffects of a hurricane
The aftereffects of hurricane Helene will be making their way through southwestern Ontario as we start the week.
-
Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Tim Walz and JD Vance might have the chance to reshape the political landscape Tuesday in their first and only debate.
-
Residential fire in south Windsor summons more than two dozen firefighters
Windsor Fire Service is on the scene of a house fire in South Windsor this morning. A single-family dwelling was reported to have been the location of an early morning fire.
Man arrested after suspicious death in Vancouver Island First Nation: RCMP
A man was found dead in a home in the Ditidaht First Nation on Vancouver Island Saturday morning, prompting local council to ask residents to shelter in place.
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
NDP uses BC United research to mount attacks on 'crackpot' B.C. Conservatives
Almost 200 pages of research on the B.C. Conservative Party, which sources within BC United confirm were compiled by their party before it dropped out of the British Columbia election campaign to support its former rival, have come back to haunt the new alliance.
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Archaeologists to search the grounds of Algoma University
Sault residents may notice some commotion on the Algoma University campus over the next two weeks as a team conducts an archaeological search.
-
Sault Pride display vandalized again
The Pride crosswalk in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been hit by vandalism for the second time in less than three months.
-
Sudbury Wolves drop season opener to Barrie 3-1, after losing the lead
Despite a lead at mid-game in front of a near-capacity home crowd, the Sudbury Wolves dropped their first game of their OHL regular season to Barrie, 3-1.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.