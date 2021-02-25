Hybrid Parliament saves about $6.2 million a year, budget officer says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks and is projected onto large screens as he takes part in the COVID-19 Pandemic Committee in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Today was the first hybrid parliament committee in the House of Commons where participants could take part via videoconference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share:
OTTAWA -- A new estimate suggests the move to a hybrid Parliament could save as much as $6.2 million a year.
The system -- which sees some MPs and senators participate in person and most others logged in remotely -- has been in place since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the nuances of how MPs and senators participate have changed since then, the parliamentary budget officer's report suggests the primary driver of savings is reduced travel.
The report notes that a decrease in travel also has the effect of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by about 2,972 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
The budget watchdog says the financial savings offset the increased costs of running a hybrid model, which include the required technology and a major increase in interpreters' services.
The provision of those services has been a sore spot in recent weeks as some parties say not enough resources have been allotted to ensure enough interpreters are available and can work safely.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.