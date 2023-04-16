How views of Pierre Trudeau led RCMP to provide first close security for an ex-PM
With threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spiking in recent years, newly released historical records reveal the security concerns the RCMP had when his father was getting ready to leave office.
Pierre Trudeau retired in 1984 after serving as prime minister for two stints adding up to 15 years. He had been first elected in 1968.
As Trudeau prepared to retire, records show that security officials did not see any current threats against him — but that they believed his track record could invite future ones.
And the documents show that those potential threats led the RCMP to recommend heightened security for a former prime minister for the first time.
"It is fair to say that Prime Minister Trudeau's years in office were often marked by controversy," reads a threat assessment labelled "secret," dated April 25, 1984.
"His perceived aloof personality, provocative political style and stance on several domestic and international issues elicited strong emotive reactions from Canadians of all political stripe," the document says.
"The prime minister has initiated legislation, formed government policy and expressed views on many issues that continue to aggravate, embitter or irritate sectors of the Canadian public."
Among the issues officials listed were the 1982 Constitution, the former National Energy Program, official bilingualism and the decision to allow the U.S. government to test cruise missiles in the early 1980s.
Others ranged from the separatist movement in Quebec to Trudeau's 1970 use of the War Measures Act — which would later be replaced by the Emergencies Act, first invoked by Trudeau's son last year to clear the "Freedom Convoy" blockades.
The 1984 assessment, which was first released to a requestor under the Access to Information Act and later obtained by The Canadian Press, states that while is it expected for a prime minister's record to be judged, "public reaction to Mr. Trudeau's stand on several issues ... runs the gamut from outright rejection to unabashed approval."
Historian and author Robert Bothwell, who studied Pierre Trudeau's time in power, said that from his earliest days as prime minister, there were groups who despised him.
"You couldn't even put it in a category. ... They look at Trudeau, and I think that was enough."
For Steve Hewitt, a professor at the University of Birmingham who specializes in intelligence and the RCMP, the documents symbolize "the emergence of a Canada into a modern security era."
One "where even former prime ministers remain at potential risk and this protection for them must continue even after they leave office," he said in an email.
Indeed, one year before Trudeau even announced his plans to step down, the former director of protective policing penned a letter forwarded to the then-RCMP commissioner that said the government would likely request such security.
"This would be a first as past prime ministers have never been given close personal security after leaving office," the letter reads.
"I should further qualify this by stating that the threat situation in Canada, and throughout the world, has slowly escalated during the past 10 to 12 years."
Ultimately, then-RCMP head Robert Simmonds recommended to Canada's top civil servant at the time that despite police not knowing of a direct threat against Trudeau, "a reasonable level of security should be maintained for some time to come," and assessed by spring 1985.
"There are those who will praise him for everything that has taken place, and unfortunately, those who will blame him for almost everything that has not developed to their liking," Simmonds said in the recommendation.
He specified the plan was for Trudeau and his children to receive 24-security at his Montreal residence and escorts on "all movements."
After reviewing the documents, Hewitt suggested that officials might have been thinking about the 1981 attempted assassination of U.S. President Ronald Regan by John Hinkley, a man whom a jury declared not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982.
The assessment for Trudeau, prepared two years later, concluded that "the greatest threat to the prime minister's future safety would appear likely to come from (a) mentally disturbed individual," while risks from "extreme left-wing and right-wing groups" were minimal.
Since 1979, the assessment says, at least 20 threats had been made to Trudeau's life. That included one that threatened his children.
The fact Trudeau had three children also posed a special risk, Hewitt suggested — regardless of the political enemies he made over his years in office, during which he did not shy away from confrontation.
The documents also detail the kind of security the former prime minister was comfortable with, and how police planned for his return to private life in Montreal.
The French-language documents show that security provisions included installing telephones in the limousines Trudeau travelled in.
And they detail how he requested that officers keep their distance while during a trip with his sons to Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula in August 1984.
By February 1985, documents say that Trudeau's security in Montreal determined that he and his kids no longer needed a personal detail at all times.
Instead, they would only be provided with such security when Trudeau was attending official events or when a specific threat was levelled against him.
Trudeau had been part of the conversation around how much security was needed.
The documents say, for example, that he expressed he didn't think the family would need security escorts while on the ski slopes during a different trip.
Justin Trudeau would have been a teenager at the time.
Later in his life, as a newly elected prime minister in 2016, the fact that body guards accompanied him and his family while snowboarding in Whistler, B.C., made headlines.
Unlike his father, Trudeau governs in the age of social media, which experts agree has only amplified the anger against him and other political leaders.
Public opposition to his government and health authorities' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with policies such as vaccination and mask mandates — measures that have nearly all since disappeared — saw crowds of angry protesters following Trudeau at his public appearances during the 2021 federal election campaign.
That anger culminated in January 2022, when thousands of protesters descended on the streets around Parliament Hill and at several border crossings, many of them waving anti-Trudeau flags emblazoned with expletives and demanding he leave office.
Bothwell said he sees some similarities in how both Trudeaus became targets for people's anger — and at times their hate.
But the father and son had "very different personalities," he said.
"Pierre would have never put up with the convoy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party leaves 4 dead, multiple injured
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Russian billionaire couple claims Canadian sanctions are unjustified and unreasonable
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra want to be taken off Canada's sanctions list, claiming in Federal Court they've been wrongfully labelled as 'elites and close associates' of the Russian regime.
Louisville shooter fires into park crowd, leaving 2 dead, 4 wounded
An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
Canada
-
Russian billionaire couple claims Canadian sanctions are unjustified and unreasonable
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra want to be taken off Canada's sanctions list, claiming in Federal Court they've been wrongfully labelled as 'elites and close associates' of the Russian regime.
-
Ontario announces new funding to help improve students' reading, writing, and math
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
World
-
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
-
Shooting at Alabama birthday party leaves 4 dead, multiple injured
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
-
Louisville shooter fires into park crowd, leaving 2 dead, 4 wounded
An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
-
Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported
A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.
-
Talk of LNG as clean fuel alternative risks losing sight of climate goals: experts
The progressive side of Canada's fossil-fuel energy debate is pushing back against the prospect of relying on natural gas as a path to a carbon-free future.
-
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Politics
-
How views of Pierre Trudeau led RCMP to provide first close security for an ex-PM
With threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spiking in recent years, newly released historical records reveal the security concerns the RCMP had when his father was getting ready to leave office.
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
-
Ukraine PM hoping for 'concrete answers' from NATO on membership next steps soon
The prime minister of Ukraine says he would like to see specifics from NATO about the next steps in his country's membership bid before the heads of state and government for member countries gather for a summit in July.
Health
-
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
-
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
A man in Chile is infected with a bird flu that has concerning mutations, but the threat to people from the virus remains low, U.S. health officials said Friday.
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
Sci-Tech
-
FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas
SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.
-
Archeologists in Italy unearth ancient dolphin statuette
Excavations in southern Italy have unearthed terracotta bull heads and a figurine of the Greek god Eros riding a dolphin, shining new light on the religious life and rituals of an ancient city, culture ministry officials said Saturday.
-
Kenya deploys first earth observation satellite into space
Kenya's first earth observation satellite was launched into space Saturday after two aborted attempts earlier in the week.
Entertainment
-
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
-
More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation
More than 6,000 British military personnel will take part in the coronation of King Charles III, the U.K. forces' biggest ceremonial deployment in seven decades, the government said Sunday.
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Business
-
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, US$1M from NFTs
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says he's not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between US$5 million and US$25 million, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
-
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Lifestyle
-
How long you can use your vintage Tupperware and other plastic food storage products
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
Sports
-
Murphy and Albies each have 4 RBIs as Braves beat Royals 9-3
Sean Murphy homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Ozzie Albies also had four RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 on Saturday night.
-
Canada to face U.S. rival in gold medal game at women's worlds
Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
-
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men's U18 world championship
Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men's under-18 world championship.
Autos
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.