How views of Pierre Trudeau led RCMP to provide first close security for an ex-PM

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.

From left, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pose at a welcoming event for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, on April 16, 2023. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

