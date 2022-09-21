How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The Canadian government has a plan if questions about unidentified flying objects are raised in Parliament.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca. Acquired through an access to information request, the documents also include UFO talking points prepared for the minister's office and emails about a May 11 UFO briefing attended by his staff.
"(The minister's office) has requested a brief on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, specifically (Transport Canada)'s role and additional pertinent information," reads a May 6 email to Transport Canada's safety and security group.
Earlier that morning, CTVNews.ca published an article on a UFO briefing former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received nearly a year prior, in May 2021. That briefing came in advance of a U.S. intelligence report on military sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAP, which was made public in June 2021.
Additional emails from May 6 reveal quick co-ordination between staff in the defence and transport ministers' offices, who "discussed and agreed that (the transport minister) would take any questions that could be raised in-House on this matter," a Transport Canada email from that afternoon explains, referring to the House of Commons.
"To support Minister's prep on this issue, please provide a (Parliamentary Information Card) on this topic by noon Tuesday May 10th," the email continued.
Other internal emails show how Transport Canada staff worked through the weekend to create the Parliamentary Information Card, which consisted of three pages of talking points and background information on how Canada's federal transportation department receives UFO reports, which are then published in an online aviation incident database.
Known as CADORS, the Civilian Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System database is peppered with nearly three decades of strange Canadian sightings from civilians, soldiers, police officers, air traffic controllers as well as pilots on military, medical, cargo and passenger flights operated by WestJet, Air Canada Express, Porter Airlines, Delta and more.
One report from July 2021 describes a Canadian military transport plane and a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines passenger flight that both "reported seeing a bright green object fly into the clouds and then disappear" over the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. The Canadians "thought it was flying" while the KLM crew "thought it was space debris."
"Although further investigation into UAP sightings falls outside of (Transport Canada)'s mandate, (Transport Canada) is open to continued collaboration with other departments and committed to the safety and security of Canada's aviation industry," one of the "SUGGESTED RESPONSES / KEY MESSAGES" in the Parliamentary Information Card states.
In the event of questions in the House of Commons, the Parliamentary Information Card also included a section labelled "IF PRESSED."
"Recent media articles report minimal government funding in Canada on UAP research compared to the US, and a collaborative approach to standardizing the collection of data across federal agencies is suggested," the section's final point reads.
Obtained through an access to information request, the below emails and three-page 'Parliamentary Information Card' show how Transport Canada staff prepared for potential questions about UFOs in Parliament. CTVNews.ca has redacted email addresses and phone numbers for privacy. Click here for a full screen view of the documents.
In the U.S., both the Pentagon and NASA are currently studying unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP -- their preferred term for what are more commonly known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. The Pentagon appears to have been engaged with the subject almost continuously since 2007.
"We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena,” Ronald Moultrie, the American intelligence official who oversees the Pentagon’s current UFO research office, told U.S. lawmakers on May 17, during the first congressional hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years. “We're open to any conclusions that we may encounter.”
For its part, the Canadian Armed Forces states that it does "not typically investigate sightings of unknown or unexplained phenomena outside the context of investigating credible threats, potential threats, or potential distress in the case of search and rescue."
Transport Canada also cautions that reports in its aviation incident database "contain preliminary, unconfirmed data which can be subject to change."
In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a Transport Canada spokesperson confirmed that the UAP briefing occurred on May 11 and was attended by staff from the transport minister's office.
"The Government of Canada takes UAP reports seriously because they can present a real threat to aviation safety, such as an unidentified drone or rogue balloon," the spokesperson said via email. "We should always consider how we can improve the safety network, including taking in reporting from other department sources."
In a previous media statement, a Transport Canada spokesperson said, "Reports of unidentified objects can rarely be followed up on as they are as the title implies, unidentified."
WE NEED ‘STREAMLINED’ APPROACH TO UFO REPORTS: TRANSPORT CRITIC
Representing Thornhill, Ont., Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman is the opposition's transport critic and one of two new deputy leaders of the Conservative Party. Lantsman says Canada should be working with the U.S. and following their lead on UAP "without an automatic dismissive response."
"Rather than ridicule and silence, it would be wise to look at this issue, with the objective of identifying the origins and intent of these UAP," Lantsman wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca. "We believe the government should adopt a streamlined, whole-of-government approach to standardize the collection of reports across numerous departments and contractors... Efforts should be undertaken to investigate and make those findings public in a responsible manner."
With a lack of official data, other Canadian MPs have also been seeking information on the topic.
John "Jock" Williams spent more than two decades flying fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force, and later worked as a Transport Canada flight safety officer for over a dozen years. He thinks both of his former employers should be following up on the credible UFO reports they receive, like those from fellow pilots, even if people are actually just seeing relatively ordinary objects like drones and balloons.
"There is nobody in the Canadian government that's looking in sufficient depth into this," Williams, now an aviation consultant and frequent media commentator, told CTVNews.ca from Toronto. "I am as mystified as anyone as to what is flying in our skies without our understanding or permission."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The government has a plan if questions about UFOs are raised in Parliament. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
Canadian, U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait amid tensions
A U.S. Navy warship and a Canadian frigate made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the militaries of both nations said, at a time of heightened military tension between Beijing and Taipei.
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
Ontario hospitals can begin moving patients to nursing homes not of their choosing
Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Canada
-
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
-
How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The government has a plan if questions about UFOs are raised in Parliament. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
Thousands of officers are participating in a funeral procession for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
-
'The bond is broken': Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
New census data suggests Indigenous children continue to be overrepresented in the child welfare system. Statistics Canada released data from the 2021 census showing Indigenous children accounted for 53.8 per cent of all children in foster care.
-
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
World
-
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.
-
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to make the case to world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
-
Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut
The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.
-
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY 'survivors' law
A writer who accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.
-
Haiti, Ukraine to dominate talks for Trudeau on Day 2 of UN General Assembly visit
On Day 2 of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce Canada's latest contribution to a UN effort to confront treatable disease in the developing world and attend speeches from Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Taiwan denounces China's peaceful 'reunification' pledge
Taiwan will never allow China to 'meddle' in its future, the government said on Wednesday, after a Chinese government spokesperson said Beijing was willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful 'reunification' with the island.
Politics
-
Haiti, Ukraine to dominate talks for Trudeau on Day 2 of UN General Assembly visit
On Day 2 of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce Canada's latest contribution to a UN effort to confront treatable disease in the developing world and attend speeches from Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
-
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Health
-
Ontario hospitals can begin moving patients to nursing homes not of their choosing
Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.
-
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
-
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
Sci-Tech
-
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars
The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
-
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars.
-
Artemis I mission team to test 'gentler' loading procedure for mega moon rocket
The Artemis I mega moon rocket is ready for another test before its next launch attempt to journey around the moon and back.
Entertainment
-
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
-
More evidence needed in Marilyn Manson sex assault probe, prosecutors say
Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who said Tuesday they need more evidence gathered before they can consider criminal charges.
-
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Business
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
-
Five years into Canada-Europe trade deal, full ratification not guaranteed
Canada’s trade deal with the European Union has been operating in draft mode for five years as of Wednesday, raising doubts it will ever be formally implemented.
-
America gained 2.5 million new millionaires last year
The number of rich people in the world rose at a rapid pace last year, boosted by gains in the stock market and house prices.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
Sports
-
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
-
Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, within 1 of Roger Maris' AL record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run Tuesday night, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record.
-
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
Autos
-
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."