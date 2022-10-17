How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the city of Ottawa?

A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.

$7 million: The total cost to the City of Ottawa, not including policing costs. This figure incorporates what it cost the paramedic service, bylaw, waste removal, and transit, among other city services.

The total cost to the City of Ottawa, not including policing costs. This figure incorporates what it cost the paramedic service, bylaw, waste removal, and transit, among other city services. $55 million: The city’s understanding of how much it cost the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) to address the convoy. On top of this more than $4 million was spent policing the "Rolling Thunder" spring demonstration, and it cost OPS more than $8 million to address the Canada Day protests.

The city’s understanding of how much it cost the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) to address the convoy. On top of this more than $4 million was spent policing the "Rolling Thunder" spring demonstration, and it cost OPS more than $8 million to address the Canada Day protests. 3,182: The number of parking tickets bylaw issued between Jan. 28 and Feb. 22, the period of time encompassing the convoy protests.

The number of parking tickets bylaw issued between Jan. 28 and Feb. 22, the period of time encompassing the convoy protests. 732: The number of noise service requests the city's 311 service received in February 2022. This formal noise complaint figure does not include what the city says was "thousands" of emails.

The number of noise service requests the city's 311 service received in February 2022. This formal noise complaint figure does not include what the city says was "thousands" of emails. 43: The number of families the city says were impacted by extended closures of two municipal child-care centres located in the downtown core, due to the protests. This resulted in disruptions for 56 children.

From the docs: A full breakdown (from the City of Ottawa) of costs incurred by various municipal services such as transit, paramedics, bylaw, roads. Total? $7M. This doesn't include police $. More on that ⬇️https://t.co/fO0GPLybzE #OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/u0MWNMjSMd — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 17, 2022

