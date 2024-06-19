'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet
'How I spent my summer vacation.'
That classic was often the first composition asked of students when they returned to class in the fall.
What could the essays of the various party leaders look like at the end of this summer’s break?
Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way past reporters to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in Ottawa (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Although Justin Trudeau has two very different potential stories, both could have the same opening sentence: 'Everything changed after the by-election in Toronto—St.Paul’s riding.'
From there, depending on the outcome next Monday, two very different stories could be written by Trudeau about the rest of his summer.
In one, Trudeau holds onto the emblematic Liberal stronghold. The Liberals have won Toronto—St. Paul’s through thick and thin (i.e. through Dion and Ignatieff). Trudeau has to win it now.
Commentators will parse the percentages, looking for evidence of a continued Liberal downward spiral. Even if he wins by the slimmest of margins, there will be a lot less weight on Trudeau’s shoulders and his composition will talk of how he got back the spring in his gait on the barbecue circuit.
Conversely, if the unthinkable happens and the Liberals lose, the heretofore gentle nudging and hinting that has been aimed at him would get much more insistent. Trudeau could spend much of the summer with his back to the wall, trying to avoid the knives.
Byelections are an opportunity for voters to send a message. I benefited from that phenomenon when I won the Liberal bastion of Outremont with Jack Layton in 2007. I went on to win it four times.
Then NDP candidate Thomas Mulcair celebrates with party leader Jack Layton, right, after winning the byelection in Outremont riding in Montreal on Sept. 17, 2007 (Ryan Remiorz / CP PHOTO)
At the time of the byelection, Stephane Dion was the Liberal leader. He was highly unpopular and many Liberals stayed home or voted NDP to 'send a message.'
It helped me that Mr. Dion’s candidate was on the record as saying that Hamas was the legitimate elected government of Gaza. Suffice it to say that many members of the riding’s large Jewish community saw things differently.
It’s once again on an issue of Middle East politics that the Toronto—St. Paul’s byelection may prove tricky for the Liberals. Trudeau has been anything but consistent during the current conflict. His muddled positions on South Africa’s accusations of genocide have not cast him in a good light. It could cost him dearly with the historically Liberal vote of the Jewish community there.
Despite that, by pulling out all the stops and calling in every living, breathing Liberal organizer in the GTA, Trudeau could still hold onto Toronto—St. Paul’s. If he doesn’t, the mood of his back-to-school essay could be somber indeed.
Pierre Poilievre
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a rally in Ottawa, on March 24, 2024 (Spencer Colby / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Conservative leader can write his composition in advance because he has been writing and saying the same things ever since he was a teenager.
No surprise, then, that his composition would start with a litany of the social and economic shortcomings of his adversaries. He’d need to use a thesaurus to find synonyms for "incompetent," which is his favourite word to describe everyone else.
The teacher will be looking to see if he sticks to the assigned topic. He's supposed to talk about how HE spent his summer vacation, not what the other guy does wrong.
He could go on to boast that he had more people at his barbecues than Justin Trudeau and that will probably be true.
But what about his experience?
Poilievre is a black-belt opposition leader who’s been winning round after round against Trudeau. Somewhat ironic given Trudeau’s famous boxing match.
Yes, the list of Trudeau’s failings is long, starting with pocketbook issues and the cost of living. Trudeau has been an abysmal economic manager. Those issues have become Poilievre’s bread and butter.
Younger voters, who’ve been dealt a rotten hand under Trudeau, are now listening to Poilievre. He could write an entire paragraph about how they turned out in large numbers and cheered him on during the summer.
But he’ll also talk about how he slammed the Liberal/NDP government and all of its spending and taxation. Trudeau has indeed brought in several new and very important social programs cadged from the NDP playbook: childcare, pharmacare and dental care first among them. Many Canadians count on those programs. Will Poilievre have an answer for their concerns or will his breathless report of his own performance be the only topic of his essay?
Poilievre has scored heavily by complaining about the carbon tax, but young voters really care about the planet that’s being left to them. Could their numbers at Poilievre’s rallies diminish as they start to realize how they could lose even more with him? Will student Poilievre even give it a mention in his composition, or will he just be content to say that he had a successful summer, complaining and mocking his adversaries?
What those reading him are hoping to find out is what he’s actually planning to do. He ended 2023 swearing to never touch social programs. He began 2024 with a much different tune, leaving the door open to cancellation of key Liberal/NDP policies. Which ones are on the chopping block? That has to merit at least a sentence in his composition.
His first essay after the return to class may be a blank sheet on that score because, following the advice of his mentor Stephen Harper, he’ll go to all of those barbecues without ever talking about his own plans. He’ll only speak about his adversaries’ shortcomings, real or invented.
The reader will want to know how his story ends and it may just depend on whether or not he’s able to vary his tone and start saying some positive things, instead of always whinging about how bad the other guy is.
He has the energy for a long story, but that may get cut short if he fails to consider his reader’s interest.
Jagmeet Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pumps his fist before taking questions from reporters about a tabling of anti-scab legislation in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on May 27, 2024 (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The NDP leader has every right to a victory lap of sorts on the summer circuit. He has seen longstanding NDP policies enacted into law pursuant to his supply and confidence deal with Trudeau.
What will be interesting to watch is how many people are actually showing up at his barbecues. He’s got serious bragging rights but the incumbent is Trudeau, who also gets to claim paternity.
Singh will be talking to the party faithful and pleading with them to remain faithful. How does his essay describe that deal with Trudeau now?
Singh knows that the oldest trick in the Liberal playbook is telling progressive voters not to 'split the vote.' This time they’ll be able to use it while pleading that the 'barbarians are at the gate.' The unholy horde Trudeau says he wants to hold back is 20 points ahead of him in the polls. Catastrophe awaits if they’re not stopped and NDP voters could help bridge that gap.
Singh’s essay will have to say whether or not he senses he’s losing some of his supporters because of the Liberal invocation of the dire Conservative threat.
His stump speech will have included a classic NDP rallying cry not to trust the Liberals but that may prove a bit more difficult this summer, given the fact that Singh has been giving them his confidence for years.
His essay will say that his summer went smoothly but that may not say everything about his chances when the election rolls around.
Yves-Francois Blanchet
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on June 4, 2024 (Spencer Colby / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois, meanwhile, doesn't appear to work a lot during the holidays. It may be different this time.
Lots of Blanchet's supporters are drifting over to the Conservatives. The Bloc vote is extremely fragile and Quebecers can turn on a dime.
If the electorate senses that Poilievre is going to form a government, Quebecers will want to have good representation around the cabinet table. The first ridings that will be added to the Conservative “win” column will be Bloc ridings and there could be lots of them.
In his essay, Blanchet better be able to boast about the number of times he waved the flag in public, or he could be in for a very nasty surprise.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard appeals his rape conviction, while victim braces for the possibility of a new trial
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet
'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Environment Canada says extreme heat expected today in Ontario and Quebec
Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Ontario court to hear U of T application to clear pro-Palestinian encampment today
An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
World
-
A wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital triggers evacuation alerts
Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday for two nearby settlements.
-
Climate protesters spray paint Stonehenge orange
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
-
A U.S. aircraft carrier and its crew have fought Houthi attacks for months. How long can it last?
A strike group and about 7,000 sailors are closing in on their ninth month waging the most intense running sea battle since the Second World War.
-
Marking major shift, Poland cracks down on hospitals refusing to perform abortions
Polish authorities have imposed a significant fine on a hospital for denying an abortion to a woman whose pregnancy may have endangered her life, marking a shift in a country with some of the strictest termination rules in Europe.
-
Trump declares 'I love Milwaukee' after reportedly using the word 'horrible' for the RNC host city
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeatedly praised Milwaukee just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention, playing cleanup after he reportedly used the word 'horrible' in talking about swing-state Wisconsin’s largest city.
-
Hundreds died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Politics
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with prime minister in Ottawa
The head of the NATO alliance is set to meet with the prime minister in Ottawa today.
Health
-
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
-
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronauts' return delayed again as Boeing and NASA try to learn more about spacecraft issues
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
-
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
-
Ancient reptile fossil shines new light on early marine evolution
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Entertainment
-
Justin Timberlake charged with DWI, released from police custody
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
-
As she battles rare disease, Celine Dion shares what gives her strength
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
-
Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Business
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
-
Nvidia eclipses Microsoft as world's most valuable company
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
Lifestyle
-
New survey says more Canadians heading on summer vacation
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
-
Letting go of parent guilt over screen time
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
-
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Sports
-
Down and stressed after early losses, Oilers fans getting their confidence back
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
Autos
-
Nearly 1.2 million Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler vehicles recalled over rear camera issue
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Local Spotlight
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Vancouver
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
-
Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
-
Woman dies of injuries after shooting in Vaughan Mills parking lot
A woman in her 20s has died after being shot in the parking lot at Vaughan Mills Tuesday evening and two people are now in custody, York Regional Police say.
Calgary
-
Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warmup starts on Thursday, increasing concerns around wildfire
Some communities in southern Alberta started the day with temperatures below freezing Wednesday – including Bragg Creek where it dropped to -2 C before 7 a.m.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The 'heat dome' is blanketing Ottawa for a third straight day, with temperatures expected to hit 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa so far in 2024
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
-
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
Laval police search for missing senior
Laval police are looking for 83-year-old Nicholas Bazigos, who has been missing since June 17.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Boost to rural Alberta housing options lost in Bill 20 noise, says minister
Concerns about perceived overreach are obscuring Bill 20 provisions that address a shortage of affordable housing in rural Alberta, the municipal affairs minister said recently.
-
Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Regina
-
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
-
New app allows users to explore history of the buffalo in Sask. capital through augmented reality
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
-
Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver sent to hospital after minivan and tractor collide: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a driver was injured after a crash involving a minivan and a tractor of Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
-
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Northern Ontario
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
London
-
Cyclist struck in east London
According to London police, Hamilton Road is closed between Redan Street and Rectory Street while police investigate the crash.
-
Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
-
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
Barrie
-
One person injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
-
Ford making several stops across Simcoe County
Premier Doug Ford is set to visit Simcoe County Wednesday.
-
Brock Twp. teen killed in motorcycle collision
A young man was killed while driving his motorcycle in Brock Township.
Windsor
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
-
Sexual assault charges laid after two incidents in Chatham
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. premier bristles at suggestion flurry of announcements are taxpayer-funded campaign events
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Division 2 police station unveiled in downtown Sault Ste Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie plan to open a station downtown to increase their presence in the area and to address community concerns.
-
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.