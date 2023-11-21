How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Freeland — through her highly anticipated fall economic update — announced billions in net new spending, and projects the deficit will be $40 billion in 2023-24.
This year’s document was less of a mini-budget, with fewer new spending measures than in recent years, marking more of a return to the traditional fall fiscal updates of pre-pandemic years.
There are, however, still a series of measures included that may impact you, and CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 131-page fall economic statement to find out which will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
TRYING TO FIND A PLACE TO RENT?
Ahead of the fall economic statement’s release, Freeland had signalled the update would focus heavily on housing, with measures geared toward making renting and purchasing a home more affordable, namely by building up supply.
“Put simply: Canada does not have enough homes—and we need to build more of them, fast,” the fall economic statement reads.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has been warning there needs to be at least 3.5 million more homes built by 2030 to improve affordability.
While the Liberals have indicated the need to build more housing is among the most urgent of issues, many of the fall economic update’s new spending announcements will not come into effect in the immediate future.
Some of those include:
- $15 billion in new loan funding, starting in 2025-26, for the Apartment Construction Loan Program, to support more than 30,000 new homes. This is an expansion of the program formerly known as the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, which will now see more than 101,000 new homes supported by 2031-32, according to the federal government;
- $1 billion over three years, starting in 2025-26, for the Affordable Housing Fund, for more than 7,000 new non-profit, co-op, and public housing by 2028;
The fall economic statement also announces plans to remove the GST on new rental housing for some eligible co-operative housing. This was an initiative spurred on by the NDP in exchange for its support passing Bill C-56, the “Affordable Housing and Groceries Act.”
The fall economic statement also includes measures to crack down on short-term rental properties, such as AirBnB and VRBO, in an attempt to free up those spaces for longer-term residence.
There are plans to:
- Deny income tax deductions for certain expenses incurred related to short-term rental income and for short-term rental operators who fail to comply with provincial or municipal rules;
- Support municipalities implementing their own rules to crack down on short-term rentals, including earmarking $50 million over three years to support municipal regulations enforcement.
A sign advertises a new home for sale in Carleton Place, Ont. on Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
WORRIED ABOUT YOUR MORTGAGE?
Also included in the fall fiscal update are plans to create a Canadian Mortgage Charter, which the federal government says will “support more Canadians through the temporary financial stress caused by elevated interest rates.”
After several consecutive interest rate hikes, the Bank of Canada has held its rate steady at five per cent since this summer. Inflation, meanwhile, is likely to stay above the two per cent target into the new year, according to the central bank governor, as more Canadians’ mortgages are set to come up for renewal.
In an effort to respond to this, Freeland has unveiled a new “Canadian Mortgage Charter,” laying out how financial institutions should “provide tailored relief and ensure payments are reasonable for borrowers.”
The program is set to include measures to:
- Allow “temporary extensions of the amortization period for mortgage holders at risk;
- Waive fees and costs that would have otherwise been charged for relief measures;
- Not require insured mortgage holders to requalify under the insured minimum qualifying rate when switching lenders at mortgage renewal;
- Contact homeowners four to six months in advance of their mortgage renewal to inform them of their renewal options;
- Give homeowners at risk the ability to make lump sum payments to avoid negative amortization or sell their principal residence without any prepayment penalties; and,
- Not charge interest on interest in the event that mortgage relief measures result in a temporary period of negative amortization.”
Cuts of poultry are seen in the meat section at an Atlantic Superstore grocery in Halifax, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark
STRUGGLING TO AFFORD GROCERIES?
Aside from housing, the federal government has repeatedly said bringing down the cost of food is among its highest priorities.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh — who is more than a year and a half into his party’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — had also said plans to address grocery prices were at the top of his list of must-sees in the fall economic statement.
While the fall economic statement does include proposed measures to indirectly help bring down prices, it doesn’t lay out any new spending to offset the pinch people are feeling at the checkout.
Namely, it cites plans to amend the Competition Act, including:
- Improving the Competition Bureau’s tools and powers to crack down on “abuses of dominance by bigger companies”;
- Modernize merger reviews to better detect and deter “killer acquisitions”;
- Prohibiting “greenwashing” claims as part of new environment protections; and
- Empower Canada’s Commissioner of Competition to review a wider range of anti-competitive collaborations.
The fiscal update also notes the Liberals’ pre-secured commitments from the country’s five largest grocers to help “stabilize” prices, and their planned establishment of a Grocery Task Force.
A girl, 16, holds her phone as she sits for a portrait in a park near her home on Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo Erin Hooley / File)
SEEKING MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT?
Included in this fall economic statement is an affordability measure that could impact pocketbooks in the shorter term, namely to exempt certain psychotherapy and counselling services from the GST and HST.
According to the document, services covered by public health plans are already exempt from the GST and HST, as are services by some health care practitioners, namely some doctors, nurses, dentists, optometrists and midwives, depending on the province.
The Liberals hope to include psychotherapists and counselling therapists under that list by enacting new legislation, without a specific timeline for this tax change to come into effect.
While not directly a mental health effort, Freeland is also committing to:
- Changes to employment insurance for families welcoming children via adoption or surrogacy; and
- Following through on commitments to amend the Canada Labour Code to create paid leave for workers in federally-regulated sectors who experience a pregnancy loss.
Money is removed from a bank machine, Monday, May 30, 2016 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
IRKED BY BANK, AIRLINE FEES?
Freeland also highlighted certain miscellaneous affordability measures she said will eliminate “junk fees” and help Canadians weather cost-of-living challenges, including:
- Amendments to air passenger protections to ensure children under the age of 14 can sit with their accompanying adult without additional fees;
- An investigation of mobile roaming charges with an update to come next year; and
- An update by the next budget on steps being taken to reduce bank fees and directing the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to work with banks on improving the features of low- and no-cost bank accounts, such as e-transfers.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
Authorities say 31 dead after a stampede at a military recruitment event in Republic of Congo
A late night stampede at a military stadium in Republic of Congo where large crowds of young people waited hours to register at a recruitment event left 31 people dead, authorities said Tuesday.
South African lawmakers vote in favour of closing Israel's embassy and cutting diplomatic ties
A majority of South African lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Justice Minister Arif Virani says online harms bill 'an absolute priority'
Justice Minister Arif Virani said on Tuesday that he will soon introduce legislation to tackle online hate, though he could not give a definite timeline.
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
'Your priorities are backwards,' Bell tells CRTC during Online Streaming Act hearing
Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. wants the federal broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
Phillip found! The
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.