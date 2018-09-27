OTTAWA –Members of Parliament have just voted unanimously in favour of revoking Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's honorary Canadian citizenship.

On Thursday, the House of Commons agreed to pass the motion from Bloc Quebecois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie.

The motion was twofold: to reiterate the motion already unanimously agreed to last week in the House of Commons—which recognized the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as genocide and called for further investigation and sanctions—and subsequently, that the House should revoke the citizenship bestowed upon Suu Kyi in 2007.

Speaking with reporters in the House of Commons foyer moments after his motion passed, the Joliette, Que. MP said he gave the other parties a heads-up that he would be presenting the motion.

He said he didn't think it was logical for Suu Kyi to still hold the honorary citizenship given the treatment of people in her country, under her watch. He said he thought it was a positive step from Canada to send the signal internationally that "if you're an accomplice of a genocide, you won’t have the honorary citizenship here."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the door to the possibility of her citizenship being revoked yesterday.

Speaking at the UN, Trudeau said it’s something MPs could debate.

"That's one of the questions that certainly Parliament can reflect on, it was Parliament that granted her honorary citizenship, and that’s a conversation we could certainly have," Trudeau said, though he added that whether or not she has Canadian citizenship, it wouldn't help in solving the crisis.

Trudeau was in the House of Commons when the motion passed.

Canada has publicly condemned the violence and has committed $300 million to help refugees fleeing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the southeast Asian country.

Since August 2017, roughly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Buddhist-majority Rakhine state for refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh amid widespread violence that the United Nations has labelled "textbook ethnic cleansing."