OTTAWA – MPs will be saying their summer farewells to their colleagues today, as the House of Commons will adjourn this afternoon until the fall.

Late last night after Bill C-45, the government’s marijuana legalization legislation passed by the Senate, all sides agreed to a multi-pronged motion from Government House Leader Bardish Chagger to wrap things up by late Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the deal, MPs agreed to:

  • Pass Bill C-21 on customs, Bill C-62 on labour relations, Bill C-64 on abandoned ships, and Bill C-68 regarding fisheries all passed third reading in the House and be sent to the Senate
  • Move ahead some budgetary measures
  • Accept and send to the Senate the rejected amendments to Bill C-46, the impaired driving bill
  • Agree to the Senate’s amendments to Bill C-50 regarding political financing
  • Approve the Procedure and House Affairs Committee’s recommended changes to the MP-to-MP code of conduct regarding sexual harassment
  • Accept Yves Giroux as the new Parliamentary Budget Officer for a seven-year term

Once the House rises, MPs won’t return until Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, given any unforeseen circumstances.