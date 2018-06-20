OTTAWA – MPs will be saying their summer farewells to their colleagues today, as the House of Commons will adjourn this afternoon until the fall.

Late last night after Bill C-45, the government’s marijuana legalization legislation passed by the Senate, all sides agreed to a multi-pronged motion from Government House Leader Bardish Chagger to wrap things up by late Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the deal, MPs agreed to:

Pass Bill C-21 on customs, Bill C-62 on labour relations, Bill C-64 on abandoned ships, and Bill C-68 regarding fisheries all passed third reading in the House and be sent to the Senate

Move ahead some budgetary measures

Accept and send to the Senate the rejected amendments to Bill C-46, the impaired driving bill

Agree to the Senate’s amendments to Bill C-50 regarding political financing

Approve the Procedure and House Affairs Committee’s recommended changes to the MP-to-MP code of conduct regarding sexual harassment

Accept Yves Giroux as the new Parliamentary Budget Officer for a seven-year term

Once the House rises, MPs won’t return until Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, given any unforeseen circumstances.