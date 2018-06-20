House of Commons to rise later today
Once the House rises, MPs won’t return until Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, given any unforeseen circumstances.
OTTAWA – MPs will be saying their summer farewells to their colleagues today, as the House of Commons will adjourn this afternoon until the fall.
Late last night after Bill C-45, the government’s marijuana legalization legislation passed by the Senate, all sides agreed to a multi-pronged motion from Government House Leader Bardish Chagger to wrap things up by late Wednesday afternoon.
As part of the deal, MPs agreed to:
- Pass Bill C-21 on customs, Bill C-62 on labour relations, Bill C-64 on abandoned ships, and Bill C-68 regarding fisheries all passed third reading in the House and be sent to the Senate
- Move ahead some budgetary measures
- Accept and send to the Senate the rejected amendments to Bill C-46, the impaired driving bill
- Agree to the Senate’s amendments to Bill C-50 regarding political financing
- Approve the Procedure and House Affairs Committee’s recommended changes to the MP-to-MP code of conduct regarding sexual harassment
- Accept Yves Giroux as the new Parliamentary Budget Officer for a seven-year term
