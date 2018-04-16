

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The House of Commons has agreed to hold an emergency debate tonight on the Trans Mountain pipeline predicament.

Conservative natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs made the request, saying thousands of jobs and billions of dollars for the Canadian economy are at stake, making the stalled project an urgent matter that needs the immediate attention of MPs.

Speaker Geoff Regan agreed, granting the request on the spot.

It is the second time in two months the Conservatives have requested an emergency debate on Trans Mountain, but the first time around, Regan's office said it didn't meet the criteria.

Kinder Morgan has halted all non-essential spending on the pipeline while Ottawa tries to reassure its investors that the project will move forward despite opposition from the government of British Columbia.

On Sunday, after a meeting with the Alberta and B.C. premiers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has asked his finance minister to seek a financial arrangement with pipeline builder Kinder Morgan to overcome investor jitters.