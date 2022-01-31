OTTAWA -- Politicians of all political stripes paid tribute to the late Alexa McDonough today and honoured her memory with a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

McDonough, a former leader of the federal NDP, died Jan. 15 in Halifax at the age of 77, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says McDonough's passing is not only a loss for her family and New Democrats, but for all Canadians.

Singh says she was someone who fought her whole life for social justice, championed women in politics and never backed down from a challenge.

Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett says she was elected to Parliament with McDonough in 1997, adding that the former NDP leader was a "truly remarkable and inspiring woman."

McDonough became the first woman to head up a major political party in Canada when she was elected leader of the Nova Scotia NDP in 1980, and she went on to become federal party leader in 1995.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.