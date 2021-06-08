OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to London, Ont. to attend the vigil planned for the four family members killed in what police have alleged is a hate-motivated vehicle attack.

The vigil is scheduled to happen Tuesday night at the London Muslim Mosque, with distancing protocols observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul are also expected to attend in-person.

Starting at 10 a.m. Trudeau and other members of Parliament will be issuing statements in the House of Commons about the vehicle attack that’s left Canadians, and particularly members of the Muslim community, reeling.

According to police, on Sunday evening five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk when a 20-year-old London, Ont. man driving a pickup truck mounted a curb and hit them. Police say the family was targeted over their Muslim faith.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their daughter Yumna and Salman's mother were killed, while Fayez Afzaal, 9, survived the attack and is recovering from “serious injuries," according to a statement released to the media by a family spokesperson.

The driver, Nathaniel Veltman, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The family's statement calls for everyone, from politicians to the public, to "stand against hate and Islamophobia" in favour of humanity.

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan.