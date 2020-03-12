OTTAWA -- High-level House of Commons officials are deliberating whether it's time to suspend the House or if additional precautions would suffice, amid growing concerns about the spreading novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon Liberal Whip Mark Holland said that cross-party discussions are continuing, but that a decision will be made "very soon."

This comes after Thursday's second closed-door meeting of the Board of Internal Economy—the governing body of the House—where the current anxieties and concerns of the virus spreading on Parliament Hill were discussed. The board is chaired by House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian said that all sides are thinking about what is "most prudent," and "how best to proceed."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he is self-isolating as his wife Sophie awaits the results of a COVID-19 test upon returning to Canada from the U.K. and questions over Canada's preparedness dominated question period.

For days there have been ongoing discussions between the political parties and House of Commons administration about the precautions being taken to protect federal politicians and those who work on Parliament Hill, given the close quarters, and number of both frequent travellers and those over the age of 65.

Over the last several days incremental steps to quell concerns and combat the spread of the virus within the parliamentary precinct have taken place, from eliminating international travel for parliamentary associations to increasing the cleaning of high-traffic areas.

The House of Commons' pandemic plan was also dusted off. This plan is aimed at maintaining the constitutional function of MPs, but also spells out the human resource considerations of Parliament as a place of work.

In question period on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to Canadians "at this anxious time," cautioning that the COVID-19 situation in Canada "will get worse before it gets better" and the federal government is focused on keeping Canadians safe. On Wednesday, the Liberals rolled out a more than $1 billion plan to combat and mitigate the impacts of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada.

Neither the House nor Senate were scheduled to sit next week, meaning MPs would be back in their ridings focused on constituency work, and Senators would not be meeting in Ottawa.

A prolonged suspension could lead to a backlog in passing key government business such as the budget and the new NAFTA deal, though it's possible some sort of cross-party working arrangement will be sorted out to keep the business of government rolling along.

