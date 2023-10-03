House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role

OTTAWA -

Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role.

It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

The extremely rare mid-session Speaker election is on account of Anthony Rota's resignation last week over his errant and embarrassing invitation and recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament.

Here are the MPs who are are seeking the Speakership and the perks it comes with:

Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes;

Liberal MP Greg Fergus;

Liberal MP Sean Casey;

Liberal MP Peter Schiefke;

Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont;

NDP MP Carol Hughes; and

Green MP Elizabeth May.

Just as the House began sitting on Tuesday, Liberal MP Stephane Lauzon, who had been on the list as of Monday evening, took himself out of the running.

Those still in the race then took turns to share why they think they'd be best placed to be the next Speaker, with the need for a reset and reprioritizing decorum being recurring themes.

"We can do better, and we must. If individual members are willing to be part of a collective effort to restore public confidence in the way we treat each other and the rules of Parliament, then I would be honoured to lead that cause. If, on the other hand, members are comfortable with the current state of decorum and level of respect for the office of the Speaker, please don't vote for me," Casey said.

The Liberal caucus held an early morning meeting on Tuesday to discuss the important vote, which is being conducted using secret ranked ballots.

With Dean of the House Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon presiding for his sixth time, MPs have begun to file in behind the curtains to vote. The House administration is responsible for tallying the results, which could take a couple of hours.

"Before we begin I would like to say to Mr. Rota who proceeded me, that I have great admiration for all of the excellent work he accomplished during his two terms as Speaker. He was an excellent Speaker, let us commend him for the great work he did," Plamondon said in French, to applause.

If no one candidate secures more than an absolute majority on the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest is eliminated and the votes they received are then redistributed to the second choice on those ballots.

This continues until one person receives more than half of the votes. The only information that will be made public at the end of the process is the name of the winner, not how many ballots it took, or by how many votes they won.

Once a new Speaker is named, some procedural pomp and circumstance involving key officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are expected.

"I wish to inform the House that her excellency the governor general has seen fit to authorize this chamber to proceed with the election of a Speaker," Trudeau said, kicking off the proceedings.