House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate

The House of Commons has agreed unanimously to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.

Government House Leader Mark Holland moved the motion Thursday and it got the backing from all parties.

Members of Parliament had been discussing the potential of lifting the mandate this week, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will be ending.

A vaccine mandate requiring anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has been in place since the first day of the 44th Parliament in November 2021.

