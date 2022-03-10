The House of Commons is beginning to ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, but one measure staying until the end of June will be the mask mandate.

House Speaker Anthony Rota announced Thursday that the Board of Internal Economy— which oversees administrative matters—has decided that masks will still be required for MPs and any other people who enter the buildings that are part of the House precinct.

Other restrictions will gradually be rolled back, seeing previously-suspended non-essential parliamentary activities such as committee travel and public visitor access to the Chamber resume.

