OTTAWA -- The House of Commons has agreed to suspend its sitting, shutting down parliamentary business in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on Parliament Hill, Conservative Whip Mark Strahl announced Friday morning.

He said that in collaboration parties have agreed to suspend Parliament while ensuring the government has the ability to provide necessary financial supports.

The suspension, set to last until April 20, is currently being discussed in the House.

This move means the federal budget, scheduled to be tabled on March 30, would be delayed.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez will be speaking about this decision in the House of Commons foyer at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address Canadians at some point on Friday, from his self-isolation at Rideau Cottage after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday.

Trudeau is going to be in self-isolation for the next 14 days, alongside his family, but will be continuing his duties, according to his office.

The federal cabinet met early Friday morning on Parliament Hill. On her way in, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Trudeau is following public health advice.

In anticipation of a suspended sitting, the Senate is reconvening on Friday at 11 a.m., to pass an interim supply measure or other legislation that MPs send over, if needed.

Deliberations between political leaders and House officials have been ongoing for days concerning suspending the House, or if additional precautions including more cleaning and cancelling international travel would be sufficient.

Several federal politicians are now in self-isolation, most out of an abundance of caution. Public access to the Senate has been cut off, and the House of Commons