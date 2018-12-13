OTTAWA – The House of Commons has risen for the year, marking the conclusion of the final House of Commons sitting in Centre Block for the next 10 years or more.

Following the official passing of a handful of government bills, MPs adjourned their sitting for the holidays.

"Now we are about to leave this beautiful Chamber, this magnificent edifice, this building that means so much to all of us and to all Canadians, long may it stand," said House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan in declaring the adjournment.

When MPs return to work on Parliament Hill on Jan. 28, they’ll be in West Block, where a new temporary House of Commons has been created. This new House of Commons will be where MPs debate for the next decade at least, as Centre Block undergoes renovations.

