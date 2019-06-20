House of Commons adjourning, NAFTA recall still possible
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday January 28, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:26AM EDT
OTTAWA – The House of Commons will adjourn later today, marking potentially the last sitting day for MPs before the fall federal election is called.
MPs unanimously agreed late Wednesday night to adjourn the House one day ahead of schedule, but with the NAFTA ratification bill still in limbo and key government bills yet to pass the Senate, there is still a chance for a rare summer recall of Parliament.
More to come...