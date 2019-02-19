OTTAWA – The House of Commons Justice Committee has voted in favour of calling former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify as part of its study the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair and alleged PMO political interference.

Following her testimony the committee will meet to discuss next steps, said Liberal MP and committee member Randy Boissonnault. The committee has also agreed to invite a few academics to participate in the study who were not already on the witness list.

This is a breaking news update, previous version follows.

-------------------------------------------

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now facing calls from the opposition in both the House and Senate to launch new lines of inquiry into the allegations of PMO interference in a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, and questions over the resignation of his closest adviser.

Tuesday is the first day that Parliament has been in session since the scandal broke, and the opposition Conservatives and New Democrats say that many key questions remain unanswered, and even more were prompted by the high-profile resignation of Gerald Butts, Trudeau's principal secretary.

Butts, a longtime friend of the prime minister, has denied the allegations that he or anyone in the PMO pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould -- who was the attorney general at the time -- to have federal prosecutors pursue a remediation agreement rather than criminal prosecution in the corruption and fraud case against the Quebec engineering and construction giant.

The ongoing scandal continues to develop rapidly, and question period was completely dominated by questions about SNC-Lavalin, Butts' resignation, and Wilson-Raybould's involvement.

Wilson-Raybould was in question period Tuesday, though she did not answer any of the questions. She did speak briefly to reporters after meeting with her former ministerial colleagues, a request Trudeau said she made as part of an extended cabinet meeting. It was the first in-person cabinet meeting since she resigned exactly a week ago.

Wilson-Raybould confirmed she remains a member of the Liberal caucus but would not say whether she was pressured by the PMO, citing ongoing consultation with her legal counsel.

To date Wilson-Raybould has cited solicitor-client privilege, given she was the former lawyer to the government, as the reason she has been unable to comment on any of the allegations that have arisen before and after her resignation from cabinet last week.

An official told CTV News that more information will be made available about the cabinet meeting and Wilson-Raybould's presence later Tuesday.

"Clearly there's something that the Prime Minister’s trying to hide. For the past 10 days he's been asking us to take his word for his version of events. There's clearly more here than he's willing to admit and it’s time Canadians got answers," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters on his way in to West Block.

In the House of Commons, Scheer spoke at length about the importance of the rule of law, and alleged that Trudeau’s office may have engaged in an obstruction of justice. That allegation has not been backed up by any evidence to date, as various Liberal MPs have stated when asked about the case.

House, Senate requests to dig deeper

In the Senate, which resumed its full sitting for the first time this year, Conservative Senator Larry Smith has presented a motion calling on the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee to invite Trudeau, Wilson-Raybould, Lametti, Butts, the prime minister’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford, and senior adviser Mathieu Bourchard to appear as witnesses, and to submit a final report no later than June 1. It is yet to be seen whether the Conservatives in the Senate will have support from enough of the contingent of Independent senators to have this request granted.

In the House, the NDP tabled an opposition day motion on the SNC-Lavalin affair, calling for the government to launch an independent public inquiry, similar to the commission that occurred as part of the Liberal sponsorship scandal in the early 2000s.

The motion also implores the prime minister to waive solicitor-client privilege to allow Wilson-Raybould to speak.

"That the House: (a) call on the Prime Minister to waive solicitor-client privilege for the former Attorney General with respect to allegations of interference in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin; and (b) urge the government to launch a public inquiry, under the Inquiries Act, in order to provide Canadians with the transparency and accountability promised by the Liberals in the 2015 election campaign," the full text of the motion reads.

"For a government that is pleading their innocence, they sure are acting guilty," the NDP sponsor of the motion, MP Charlie Angus, told reporters in the West Block foyer. He said Butts' resignation cannot be overstated and that the allegations have corroded public confidence in the Canadian judicial system.

"When Canadians are expecting politicians to do better and they've got a prime minister who promised to do better, they are paying attention," Angus said.

Scheer said Tuesday that his caucus will support the motion, which will continue to be debated throughout the day.

The vote on the motion for a public inquiry is expected on Wednesday, and will likely have the backing of the opposition parties. It remains to be seen whether any backbench Liberals will follow suit.

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger told reporters that she is "looking at” whether the Liberal majority will support the opposition motion, and will speak to Justice Minister David Lametti about it.

Lametti has confirmed that Trudeau has asked him for legal advice about potentially waiving solicitor-client privilege in this case, as he has been repeatedly asked to do.

Meanwhile, the House Justice Committee is holding a closed-door meeting to discuss next steps for its probe on Tuesday afternoon. Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who is a member on the Justice Committee tweeted that she has given notice at the committee of a motion to invite Wilson-Raybould to appear.

This prompted calls from the opposition to make the meeting public, which could happen imminently.

Last week's meeting saw the Liberal majority vote to limit the scope and witness list of its study into the case and the broader surrounding legal principles in a way that the opposition has characterized as a "cover-up."

The opposition parties wanted to have the committee hear testimony from Wilson-Raybould and other key figures in the Prime Minister's Office. Instead the only witnesses they’ve agreed to hear from are Lametti, his deputy minister at Justice Canada, and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick.

Conservatives on the committee will try again Tuesday to get approval for their full desired witness list that includes several others who are believed to be at the centre of this affair, including Butts, senior advisor to the Prime Minister Mathieu Bouchard, and former ministerial Chief of Staff to Wilson-Raybould, Jessica Prince.

Ministers praise Gerald Butts, wife speaks

Several Liberal ministers voiced their praise and respect for Butts as they arrived on Parliament Hill for the first in-person federal cabinet meeting since the story erupted 12 days ago. Many offered comments signalling they are keen to return to focusing on the mandate they were elected to fulfill, with just over eight months until the next federal election.

"It's obviously a sad moment for me and Gerry’s many friends and people who really admire the tremendous work he's done for Canada. Having said that, you know, our work goes on," said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Butts said the allegation is distracting from the work Trudeau and his government are doing and so it’s in the best interest of the office of the prime minister that he step aside.

The allegations were reported by The Globe and Mail 11 days ago, citing anonymous sources. CTV News has not independently verified the story. Butts was not specifically named in the initial report.

Though, the PMO had told reporters last week that Wilson-Raybould raised the SNC-Lavalin case with Butts in December, and that at that time he had told her to raise it with the clerk of the Privy Council. Trudeau has also said that Wilson-Raybould had asked him in the fall if he planned on telling her what to do in regards to the case, to which he said it was a decision only she could make.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough said she has worked closely with Butts and that he's a "good guy," who has "done a lot for our government."

"He's been remarkably effective at guiding this government towards the types of policies that make a big impact for Canadians," said Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that he has “an enormous amount of respect for Gerry Butts.”

"My sense is that he's decided, I think appropriately, to defend himself against people saying things that just aren't true," Morneau said.

Asked if she still has confidence in the PMO, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said "absolutely."

Trudeau arrived at West Block for the cabinet meeting early on Tuesday and offered no comment on the departure of his closest adviser when asked by CTV News reporters both inside and outside the building.

Meanwhile off the Hill, CTV News spoke with Butts' wife Jodi Butts at their home, where she said her husband’s statement stands, and that she supports his decision.

"I thought his statement summed up all his feelings quite well," she said.