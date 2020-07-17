OTTAWA -- It’s the second day the WE Charity controversy will take centre stage at a House of Commons committee meeting, this time with members of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics.

An emergency meeting was called early this week by four MPs to vote on whether to review "safeguards which are in place to avoid and prevent conflicts of interest in federal government procurement, contracting, granting, contribution and other expenditure policies."

The Conservatives will bring forward the motion and have also requested that Speakers’ Spotlight – the agency that paid out the prime minister’s mother and brother for WE speaking engagements – provide all records of speaking appearances, and the associated fees or reimbursements, by Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie, his mother Margaret, and his brother Alexandre.

The committee’s partisan make-up is a shift from the last time the prime minister’s inner circle was embroiled in an ethics debacle. While Liberals dominated the roster during the SNC-Lavalin affair, ultimately changing the trajectory of the investigation, opposition members make up the majority of the committee today.

On Thursday, the WE deal was hotly debated at the finance committee as Youth Minister Bardish Chagger fielded questions about the lead-up to the now-halted student grant program, how WE Charity’s proposal to administer the program was reviewed and processed, and whether cabinet members knew about the prime minister and Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s close family ties to the organization.