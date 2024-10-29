Politics

    House committee will hear from top Mountie on alleged India interference

    RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee, Feb. 27, 2024, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is among a slate of top security officials set to meet the House of Commons national security committee, weeks after making explosive allegations against the Indian government.

    On Oct. 14, the RCMP alleged Indian diplomats and consular officials were persons of interest in cases of extortion, coercion and violence, including murder, that targeted Canadian citizens.

    The RCMP said it took the extraordinary step of talking publicly about ongoing investigations because of threats to public safety.

    That same day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Canada was expelling the Indian high commissioner and five other diplomats.

    The Indian government denies the allegations and has expelled six Canadian diplomats.

    The committee is also set to hear from the prime minister's national security adviser and the director of CSIS today, and will later question Joly and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024

    N.L.

