

The Canadian Press





WHISTLER, B.C. -- Premier John Horgan wants people in British Columbia to take a "leap of faith" and vote in favour of changing the province's electoral system this fall.

Horgan told municipal politicians at the annual Union of B.C. municipalities convention in Whistler that the current system of electing provincial governments must be amended to ensure political parties with 40 per cent of the vote no longer hold 100 per cent of the power.

The premier says he will be out strongly campaigning in favour of a Yes vote in B.C.'s electoral reform referendum.

A mail-in ballot referendum set to conclude Nov. 30 will give voters the opportunity to choose between three forms of proportional representation or support the current first-past-the-post system of electing governments.

Horgan says the time has come for voters in B.C. to change the electoral system.

He also hinted at a news conference Friday that his government is considering a review of current policy for annual rent increases and may revisit an unfulfilled campaign promise of a renter's rebate.