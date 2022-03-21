Canada’s former chief of the defence staff is warning of a “long-term” Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is not going to end soon,” retired General Rick Hillier told Joyce Napier on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Monday.

“The war is entering a different phase now,” he said. “We should settle in for that long-term slugfest,” he told Napier.

Hillier told Power Play that Canada can provide help to Ukraine for both the short and long term. He suggested Canada bring Ukrainian troops into Europe or Canada for training on patriot missiles.

The patriot missile system is a defence system that can counter missile attacks. Hillier said Canada can pay for or buy those patriot missile systems.

He told Power Play after troops are trained on those systems they can be deployed back into Ukraine.

Retired General Rick Hillier discusses Ukraine in the video at the top of this article.

