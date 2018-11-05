

CTVNews.ca Staff





DETROIT — A candidate poised to become the first Muslim-American woman in U.S. Congress wants Canada to do more for the low-income area of Detroit that will be home to a multi-billion dollar new border crossing, reports POLITICO Pro Canada.

Rashida Tlaib's potentially history-making candidacy has drawn attention across the U.S., but overlooked is something that brought her to prominence locally in Detroit: activism on the future Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Her gripe is with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the Canadian Crown corporation set up to manage the construction of the new bridge, which will provide an additional connection between the two border cities.

Canada has announced plans to spend $5.7 billion to build and operate the bridge and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the ground-breaking last month.

From the Democrat's perspective, this is Canada's project. And to her, there's lots of room for improvement. She's spent years pushing for more benefits for the impoverished Detroit neighborhood near the bridge.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is tasked with delivering a community-benefits package in conjunction with the state of Michigan and Bridging North America, the private-sector consortium brought in to form the public-private partnership that's building, financing and running the new bridge.

"My interaction with the current Windsor border authority has been disappointing because their interpretation of a community-benefits process is just talking to us, not truly implementing everything that I think is needed to really mitigate the impact of the new bridge," she told POLITICO Pro Canada last week. "You get the nods of the heads, but you don't get signing at the bottom line, of 'We're going to address it.'"

The bridge authority says it's going as quickly as it can. It says the final details of the project's community-benefits program are expected to be worked out by early 2019.

Read more of Tlaib’s interview here.

POLITICO Pro Canada is a subscription service covering Canada-U.S. political and policy news and a partner of CTV News.