

CTVNews.ca Staff





The charitable organization that produces Canada’s iconic Heritage Minute TV spots is calling on the federal Conservatives to delete a spoof of the commercial shared by its leader.

Historica Canada issued a statement Sunday requesting that the Conservatives remove the fake Heritage Moment from all of its social media platforms.

“While we often welcome parodies of the Minutes, we do not approve of them being used for partisan political purposes,” the non-profit group said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted the ad Saturday, and it was retweeted by the official Conservative Party account. It was also posted to Scheer’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The ad details ethics violations on the part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two of his cabinet ministers. Also referenced is the ethics investigation into then-Health Minister Jane Philpott over the use of a driving service owned by one of her campaign volunteers, for which she was cleared.

Two clips of Trudeau at a loss for words are also played.

The spot ends with the familiar Heritage Minute background appearing, along with the phrase “A part of our heritage,” the Conservative Party logo, a message saying the Conservatives authorized the ad and a Canadian flag.

CTVNews.ca reached out to the Conservative Party for comment, but so far our request has gone unreturned.