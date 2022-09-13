Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.

Poilievre challenged Trudeau to refrain from raising taxes and Trudeau criticizing Poilievre’s use of dogwhistles and divisive rhetoric.

It’s been two days since Poilieve sailed to victory on the first ballot to become the leader of the Conservative party. He met with the Conservative national caucus Monday morning, including MPs and senators, to deliver his inaugural speech as party leader.

Trudeau is currently in New Brunswick for a three-day retreat with the Liberal caucus ahead of the House of Commons resuming its sitting next week.

BUZZWORDS, DOGWHISTLES AND RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP

Speaking at the retreat, Trudeau first congratulated Poilievre on his victory before making pointed comments about Poilievre’s economic views.

“We’ve been making every effort to work with all parliamentarians, and we will continue to do so,” he said Monday. “But this doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be calling out highly questionable, reckless economic ideas. What Canadians need is responsible leadership.”

He mentioned that Poilevre once championed cryptocurrency, which has seen huge market losses over the past year, as a way for Canadians to avoid inflation.

“Telling people they can ‘opt out of inflation’ by investing their savings in volatile crytocurrencies is not responsible leadership,” Trudeau said.

“When Conservative politicians say we should fight inflation with more pollution, this team will remind them that climate change is real, and that real people are affected by the floods and wildfires that it aggravates.”

Trudeau also decried Poileivre’s “buzzwords, dogwhistles and careless attacks,” stating that the Conservative’s leaders methods “don’t add up to a plan for Canadians.”

“Attacking the institutions that make our society fair, safe and free is not responsible leadership. Fighting against vaccines that saved millions of lives? That’s not responsible leadership. Opposing the support and investments that have helped save jobs, businesses and families during the pandemic? That’s not responsible leadership.”

He also staunchly rejected Poilievre’s framing of government spending, saying “it was the smart thing to do."

“I heard Mr. Poilievre talking about how much we wasted on Canadians over the past couple of years. Let me be very clear. Being there for workers, for families, for seniors, for young people, for businesses — it was the right thing to do.”

NO COMPROMISE, NO NEW TAX INCREASES

After entering the room to huge applause, Poilevre delivered his first speech as party leader.

"Canadians are hurting and it is our job to transform that hurt into hope, and that is my mission,” he said.

He had similarly withering words for Trudeau, listing a variety of tax increases as well as the national carbon price, which he says will lead to “higher grocery prices” and a greater burden on Canadians.

He said he was “issuing a challenge to Justin Trudeau today."

“If you really understand the suffering of Canadians, Mr. Prime Minister, if you understand that people can’t gas their cars, feed their families or afford homes for themselves, if you really care, commit today that there will be no new tax increases on workers and on seniors. None.”

He criticized plans to increase the national carbon price, stating that it “did not work.”

Towards the end of his speech, he reiterated his rejection of tax increases, reframing his comments as “to the Prime Minister, and to his radical, woke coalition with the NDP."

“Here’s my commitment,” he said. “We as Conservatives are always happy to work with any party to collaborate and extend and advance the interests of Canadians. We are. But there will be no compromise on this point: Conservatives will not support any new tax increases, and we will fight tooth and nail to stop the coalition from introducing any.”