Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race.

CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET, and you will be able to follow along below.

The first half of the event will be in English, and the second half will be in French.

A lot has happened in the leadership race since the last time candidates took to a stage to debate each other, including the disqualification of Patrick Brown and the confirmation of there being nearly 679,000 eligible voters.

Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest have agreed to participate, while Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate and will be fined $50,000 for doing so.

While tonight's debate—being moderated by party president Rob Batherson—has faced some scrutiny, the party says it is one last chance to help undecided voters.