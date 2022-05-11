Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta.

It’s the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.