Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act last winter kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from various parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
- Emergencies Act public inquiry starts, expect tight timelines says commissioner
- Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
From federal officials outlining why they think the national inquiry into the government’s invocation of unprecedented powers through the Emergencies Act will conclude that its use was warranted, to lawyers for the central 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers arguing that the government exceeded its jurisdiction, here are the key positions presented on day one by central players in the commission:
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA
"It is important for Canadians to understand the unprecedented critical situation that the country was facing earlier this year. The evidence will show that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was a reasonable and necessary decision given the escalating volatile and urgent circumstances across the country… Government witnesses will outline the deliberate step-by-step process in which careful consideration was given to all the available options which led to the declaration of a public order emergency as a matter of last resort," said Robert MacKinnon, who is one of the lawyers representing the federal government.
CONVOY ORGANIZERS
"It is our view that there was no justification whatsoever to invoke the Emergencies Act. The Emergencies Act requires several things. One, it could be invoked due to espionage and sabotage. Are you going to hear any evidence about espionage and sabotage? The answer to that is no. It could be invoked on the basis of clandestine or deceptive foreign influence, or foreign influence that involves a threat to a person. Are you going to hear evidence about that? The answer to that is no. It also can be invoked on the basis of threats or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property. Are you going to hear evidence of violence against persons or property? The answer's no. Lastly, it can also be invoked if there is a group or persons trying to destroy or overthrow by violence, the system of government of Canada. Are you going to hear evidence about individuals trying to do that? The answer is no," said Brendan Miller, one of the lawyers representing the convoy organizers.
PROVINCIAL REPRESENTATIVES
"Saskatchewan's position is that the federal government had already determined that a nationwide emergency would be declared, before the First Ministers call on February 14. The call was not so much about consulting as it was about telling… The government is concerned that residents' rights may have been unnecessarily infringed by these measures," said Michael Morris, one of the lawyers representing the Saskatchewan government.
"Alberta believes it is important to share with Canadians the facts about how Alberta was able to effectively deal with the international border blockade in Coutts, Alta., prior to the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act. Alberta's evidence will show that the existing law enforcement tools that were already in place were completely sufficient and they were successfully used… None of the powers that were created under the federal Emergencies Act were necessary, nor were any of them used in Alberta," said Mandy England, one of the lawyers representing the Alberta government.
CITY OF OTTAWA, RESIDENTS
"The impact on Ottawa for those three weeks of harassment, street blockages, ear-splitting air and train horns, and general lawlessness, was unprecedented… Many people in Ottawa felt like they were prisoners in their own home, and they felt abandoned, and they felt unsafe by the police and by all the levels of government… Make no mistake: It was a crisis in downtown Ottawa. There was disorder. There was chaos. There were propane tanks, gasoline, jerry cans everywhere. There were fireworks going off at all hours of the night… There was no public services, paramedics, ambulances, no buses, no taxis… businesses were closed... The people in Ottawa are still traumatized, commissioner," said lawyer Paul Champ, who is representing the Ottawa Coalition of Residents and Businesses.
"The first convoy participants arrived in Ottawa not far at all actually from where we sit today, on Jan. 28, and they remained in our city for approximately three weeks. I expect you will hear from witnesses about the significant impacts on the city's residents and businesses. And you will also hear about the city's efforts to support the police-led response to the convoy and to mitigate impacts on city services," said City of Ottawa legal representative Anne Tardif.
OTTAWA POLICE
"There is a well-established process you will hear, that the Ottawa Police Service follows when protests occur… The Ottawa police, you will hear, followed that well-established process that had always worked with protesters this time as well, and were prepared for an event. But, not for the event that occurred. Why? What you will hear is that this protest was unique in Canadian history. The police had little time to prepare… None of the intelligence predicted in the very brief period of time prior to the convoy's arrival was the level of community violence and social trauma that was inflicted upon the city and its residents," said lawyer David Migicovsky, who is representing the Ottawa Police Service.
"The City of Ottawa was ground zero for the protests that occurred… And chief Sloly will assist you in understanding the challenges faced by the Ottawa police service in addressing the evolving illegal occupation. As he will explain, the events represent a paradigm shift in public protests. In particular, he will explain to you the limited resources available to the Ottawa police service to deal with a massive occupation, the limited nature of the intelligence available to OPS about what was coming Ottawa's way, the importance of the right of lawful protests in our democracy, and the limits of authority of the Ottawa Police Service to deal with protesters," said former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly's representation, Tom Curry.
CIVIL LIBERTY, CONSTITUTIONAL ADVOCATES
"For 34 years the Emergencies Act was never used. The public order emergency of 2022 was a historic first, but now that the glass has been broken on the act, it can be used again. The act was used by this government against individuals protesting vaccine mandates. But, a future government of a different political stripe could use the act in response to protests against pipelines or climate change. When the commission asks hard questions about the act's use in 2022, the commission must also focus on the act's potential misuse in the future and protect the right to protest parliamentary democracy and federalism. What the commission says matters not just to Canada, but globally where the use of emergency powers is on the rise. The world will be watching our work," said Canadian Constitution Foundation representative co-council Sujit Choudhry.
"There are many issues that the commission will be examining which are central to CCLA's work, including: the lawful scope of the right to protest, the role of police in facilitating protests while protecting public city, the relationship between policing authorities, civilian oversight bodies, and government actors, and the surveillance of those involved in dissenting social movements… The CCLA views the commission that is an instrumental part of achieving the goals of transparency and accountability," said the Canadian Civil Liberties Association representative Cara Zwibel.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Canada
-
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Prominent Afghan women's rights activist denied refugee admission into Canada, upsetting sponsors
A prominent Afghan women's rights activist has had her refugee application denied by Canada, seemingly because of a bureaucratic mistake.
World
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a 'staggering betrayal of his oath' of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.
-
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
-
Iran president accuses U.S. of 'destabilization' amid protests
Iran's president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
-
Budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Deaths of people suffering homelessness in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021
The toxic drug crisis in British Columbia was a key factor in pushing the number of deaths of homeless people up by 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before, the BC Coroners Service says.
Sci-Tech
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
Entertainment
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.
-
Acclaimed Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46, representatives say
Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.
Business
-
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.