OTTAWA -- Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will present the latest COVID-19 data for Canada and paint a picture of the virus’ expected trajectory in the summer months this afternoon.

The last modelling update delivered on June 29 showed lingering hotspots in Ontario and Quebec. It also highlighted that, while transmission between older groups was on the decline, there had been a slight increase in spread among those aged 20-39 since late May.

A number of provinces have moved to stage three of reopening, meanwhile the establishment of an Atlantic travel bubble permits residents in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I, and Newfoundland and Labrador to travel freely without having to self-isolate or quarantine.

Face masks also became mandatory in a number of Canadian cities on Tuesday. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister came under fire after being photographed at the Toronto Pearson airport breaking that rule.

The Canada-U.S. border remains closed as cases south of the border surge past the three million mark.

More to come...