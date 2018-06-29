Health ministers want national pharmacare - but who pays?
Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor is shown during the Conferences of Federal - Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Health in Winnipeg, Friday, June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 4:42PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Canada's health ministers say they are moving closer to a national pharmacare program, but questions remain over who will pay for it and how broad it will be.
Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says different options are being considered by an advisory council led by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins.
Quebec's Gaetan Barrette says that advisory group will report back in September.
Newfoundland and Labrador's John Haggie says any pharmacare program must be funded in a consistent way by Ottawa.
He says the federal government's share of overall health-care costs has dropped dramatically over the years.
The health ministers are meeting in Winnipeg.