Health minister pledges support for Ukraine as WHO confirms attacks on health care

Ottawa -

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is pledging to rouse support from his international colleagues for Ukraine's besieged health system.

Duclos penned a letter to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dr. Viktor Liashko, to assure him that Canada will lobby support to rebuild health care in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it had verified over 200 Russian attacks on health facilities.

Duclos says Ukraine will have Canada's support at the ongoing G7 health ministers meeting in Berlin, and next week at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Duclos also told the Ukrainian health minister that he would co-sponsor his resolution to underscore the importance of protecting the health-care workforce, medical aid and health infrastructure in Ukraine.

While Canada has already provided health services and aid to Ukraine, Duclos says it must do more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.