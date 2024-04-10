Health minister compares dentists' 'fears' on dental-care program to medicare rollout

Politics

    Mark Holland, Minister of Health, speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby) Mark Holland, Minister of Health, speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)
    OTTAWA -

    The "concerns and fears" dentists are expressing about a national dental-care plan are similar to those doctors had when Canada launched medicare in the 1960s, Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday.

    With less a month before seniors registered in the federal program are set to begin accessing service, Holland defended his government's back-and-forth discussions with dentists.

    Dental associations have warned that some of their members are hesitant to participate in the program, citing billing concerns.

    "It's reminiscent of some of the struggles that you had at the beginning of making of ensuring that everybody had medical care," Holland said.

    "If you remember back in the 1960s, there were a lot of questions and concerns and fears that doctors had about expanding that coverage. And so anytime you're expanding coverage and creating something new, there's going to be some challenges."

    Groups representing dentists and hygienists have raised concerns about Ottawa's pay structure, saying the proposed fees are lower than what patients are currently being billed.

    Holland has characterized the proposed fees as "fair," but Dr. Carl Tremblay, president of Quebec's association of dental surgeons, sees it differently.

    The minister is essentially asking his members to "subsidize" the federal program by offering reduced rates to people who are eligible, Tremblay said.

    Ottawa is "basically asking us for charity," he said, vowing to "continue to charge our regular rates" and rejecting the notion they are trying to negotiate their rates with the federal government.

    So far, "thousands" of dental care providers have signed on to the federal program, Holland said.

    The program is expected to provide dental coverage to uninsured families who earn a household income of under $90,000.

    It is being rolled out in phases, beginning with the eldest Canadians. It will expand to include all seniors 65 and older next month, when applicants are expected to begin receiving coverage.

    The program, which the government forecasts will cost $13 billion over five years, is a key part of the Liberal government's political pact with the NDP.

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not yet taken a public position on the program; his office has not yet responded to a media inquiry.

    Holland said Nova Scotia MP and Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis has so far refused to meet to discuss the program.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

