Head of Google Canada set to return to House of Commons committee

OTTAWA -

The head of Google Canada is set to return to a House of Commons committee to talk about the company's decision to block news access to some of its users.

Sabrina Geremia was summoned by MPs, and was originally scheduled to appear in front of the heritage committee on Monday.

But technical difficulties delayed the meeting and MPs invited her back today, while also requesting documents related to Google's news ban.

Three other Google executives, including its CEO, have refused a summons to appear.

New Democrat MP Peter Julian says he plans to introduce a motion to notify the House of Commons that there was a refusal of the summons.

Google says it is running a five-week test to limit news as a possible response to the government's proposed Online News Act, which would require tech companies to pay news organizations for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.