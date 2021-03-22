OTTAWA -- The chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper says the leader’s office was made aware of a relationship former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance had with a subordinate before his appointment in 2015.

When considering Vance’s appointment for the military’s top post, Ray Novak told the House of Commons defence committee on Monday that, in March of that year, the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister briefed then-PM Harper that the general was in a relationship with a subordinate U.S. officer who was "not in his chain of command" during a NATO deployment in Italy.

He was informed that the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence had reviewed the matter and that there was no investigation or "reprimand" against the general and the woman that was his then fiancée. Harper also had a scheduled meeting with Vance following this briefing and raised the issue.

"In the course of that meeting, the prime minister raised the issue of the general’s time at NATO," said Novak. "I don’t recall the general making any comment other than to state he and his fiancée were relieved the matter had been reviewed and was behind them."

Months later, in July, 2015 – before the scheduled change of command ceremony that instituted Vance – anonymous emails came to light about Vance during his time at CFB Gagetown, according to Novak.

"The chief of staff to the minister of Veterans Affairs contacted me to relay a rumour that General Vance had an inappropriate relationship and or had improperly sought to further an officer’s career," said Novak, adding that he advised the National Security Advisor about the call and asked him to investigate further.

Around the same time, Novak said an anonymous email was flagged by the Department of National Defence about an "inappropriate relationship during the general’s time at NATO but contained no new information."

Military police launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vance in early February, 2021 following his retirement. CTV News has not independently verified these allegations.

