

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA—Former prime minister Stephen Harper is one of several former international leaders and diplomats to co-sign a full-page advertisement in Wednesday’s edition of the New York Times hailing U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership on Iran.

"Mr. President, you are right about Iran," the ad reads in big bold letters, followed by several paragraphs in which Harper, former Canadian foreign affairs minister John Baird, former Australian prime minister John Howard, and other former foreign ministers and military figures write that they stand in support of his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (CJPOA) otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran is a danger to us, to our allies, to freedom," the black and white ad reads. It was paid for by one of the signatories, Rafael L. Bardaji, who is director of World Wide Strategy, a consultancy firm based in Miami.

"An Islamist and revolutionary regime, such as the one that controls Tehran today, must never be allowed to possess a nuclear option –not a bomb, not a path to a bomb, not a nuclear program with the slightest doubt of its extent and military applications," reads the ad.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while the agreement was not perfect, he regrets Trump's decision to pull out. Trudeau said he expects the topic to come up at the G7 summit in Quebec next month.

There is an online version of the advertisement that states the same message but provides no further information.