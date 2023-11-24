Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but he says a deal to temporarily halt hostilities this week so Hamas can release hostages represents progress.
Trudeau says the world needs a lasting peace in the region, including a two-state solution.
He made the comments today at a news conference in St. John's, saying that that will require many steps, but that the humanitarian pause that started today is progress.
The militant group has so far freed 24 people, including 13 Israeli women and children, 10 people from Thailand and one person from the Philippines.
They were captured during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people, and federal officials confirmed this week that one Canadian woman is still missing.
The pause in fighting is a respite for some 1.7 million people the United Nations says have been displaced amid Israel's retaliation campaign in the Gaza Strip, where local health authorities say 13,300 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,000 people are missing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
-
-
