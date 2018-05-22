

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The Halifax Police investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against Liberal MP Francis Drouin has been closed without charges, according to Drouin's office.

"After reviewing the facts, the Halifax police have determined that the matter is closed. I am pleased that it has been resolved based on the facts. I will have no further comment," Drouin said in a statement released by his office.

The Halifax police became involved after a woman accused him of groping her backside at a bar near the Liberal Party's national convention in downtown Halifax in April.

The Halifax Police told CTV News the complaint was investigated by the sexual assault investigation team and was concluded on May 17, with no charges laid.

Drouin, who has remained a member of the Liberal caucus, called the alleged incident a case of mistaken identity.

With files from the Canadian Press