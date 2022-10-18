Groups want planned handgun freeze exemption to include wider range of sport shooters
MPs are coming under pressure to broaden an exemption to a planned federal handgun freeze to include a wider range of sport shooters -- an idea prominent firearm-control advocates firmly oppose.
In May, the Liberal government announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns, in order to help quell firearm-related violence.
Businesses could still sell to exempted individuals, including elite sport shooters who compete or coach in handgun events recognized by the international Olympic or Paralympic committees.
Wes Winkel, president of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association, told the House of Commons public safety committee today that other competition shooters should be exempted from the proposed legislative provisions.
Winkel says there is no need to single out trained shooters who have dedicated their lives to their sport simply because some handguns are used by criminals.
Gun-control group PolySeSouvient says in a written brief to the committee that the exemption should be strictly limited to athletes that currently compete, train or coach in an Olympic or Paralympic discipline involving handguns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.
