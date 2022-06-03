Federal government made little progress in addressing MMIWG: advocacy group

OTTAWA -

The Native Women's Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

There have been funding commitments, but little has been done to directly support survivors and families, said an analysis released today by the group.

The national action plan was at the top of the 231 calls to justice put forth by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in their final report three years ago.

The association was one of the groups working with Ottawa on the plan, but walked away saying the exercise was fundamentally flawed and politically motivated.

The National Family and Survivors Circle did participate in developing the plan and members from that group are expected to speak later Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet with survivors and take part in a private ceremony in the National Capital Region.

The Native Women's Association of Canada tracked the commitments made by the government in its plan and assessed the implementation of them.

While some progress has been made over the past 12 months on some of actions, little or none has been made on others, the organization says.

"Today, we are seeing the sad results of the government's weak response to the crimes being committed against Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people," said CEO Lynne Groulx.

"The National Action Plan, as it was drafted, was actually a recipe for inaction, and the people represented by our organization are paying the price."

The federal government committed to provide funding or enhance existing funding in four areas: culture, health and wellness, human safety and security and justice.

Ottawa is expected to release its first annual progress report that will document the work completed over the last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.