Elizabeth May is getting married. The Green Party announced May’s engagement on Twitter Monday afternoon, sharing a photo of the 64-year-old leader being kissed in the Library of Parliament by her fiance John Kidder.

In her own tweet, May said she has “never been happier.”

An online biography from when Kidder ran for the Green Party of British Columbia says he was born in the Northwest Territories and studied at UBC before working as a cowboy, in mining, as a pipeline layer, as a fish buyer and in a warehouse before becoming a technology company entrepreneur.

Now 65, Kidder runs his family’s hops farm in Ashcroft, B.C.

Like May, Kidder has a political streak. He ran for the Liberal Party of Canada in Okanagan—Coquihalla in the 2011 federal election, placing third. Kidder told the Penticton Western News that he met May in 2013 when he ran for the B.C. Greens and their friendship turned into something more this past September.

May has one daughter. Kidder is a father of three.

We have a very special announcement.



Our fearless Leader, @ElizabethMay, is engaged to be married! Congratulations to her and her lucky partner, John Kidder!" We're so happy for you both. pic.twitter.com/a83zjXcSRc — Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) November 26, 2018

Some exciting news from @ElizabethMay today! Check it out. Congratulations Elizabeth! pic.twitter.com/OO7I1iwSrB — CTV Power Play (@CTV_PowerPlay) November 26, 2018